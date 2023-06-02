<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 "Space Symposium" Exploring...
Business Wire

Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference 58 “Space Symposium” Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference 58 “Space Symposium” Exploring the Future of Space & Satellite.


Bell will present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. E.T. In addition, Bell will participate in a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. E.T. with Rivada Space Networks Chief Executive Officer Declan Ganley and Mynaric AG (MYNA) Co-Chief Executive Officer Bulent Altan focused on building the space-based secure low latency connectivity networks.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s leadership in real-time. Following his presentation, Bell will open the floor to questions. Click here to register for the presentation and panel discussion. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the Terran Orbital team will do their best to answer as many questions as possible.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

Media Contact
Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2023’s Academic and Esport Excellence

Business Wire Business Wire -
STAUNTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The students of Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the...
Continua a leggere

Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques,...
Continua a leggere

SmartMetric to Embed Artificial Intelligence Into Its Biometric Credit Card

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) While the company is close to releasing its advanced premium fingerprint biometric activated...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Virginia Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2023’s Academic and Esport Excellence

Business Wire