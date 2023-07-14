Terran Orbital to Host Q2 2023 Earnings Results Call on August 15 

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host the Company’s second quarter 2023 results conference call at 11 a.m. E.T. on August 15, 2023.





U.S.-based callers can dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll-free) to participate, while international callers may use +1-404-975-4839. The access code is 822570. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations Events & Presentations website.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

