Terran Orbital Schedules Town Hall Meeting on October 26th at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT

di Business Wire

All Stakeholders are Invited to Attend and Ask Questions of Management

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host a virtual town hall style investor event on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. E.T. / 12:00 p.m. P.T.




“Being transparent and accessible with our shareholders is our top priority,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Terran Orbital. Bell added, “Town halls are a great platform to listen to and discuss topics important to our shareholders.”

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will lead the session and provide a financial, operational, and strategic update, followed by a stakeholder Q&A session. The Company will not provide any quarterly financial results, which instead will be addressed at its previously announced earnings call on November 14, 2023. This virtual meeting is open to the public and will consist of a live audio and video stream. Participants may access the Terran Orbital Shareholder Town Hall Meeting by registering here.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Public Relations

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-8484

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

