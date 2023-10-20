Home Business Wire Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host the Company’s third quarter 2023 results conference call on November 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.


Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Acting Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller, Mathieu Riffel, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Quarterly results will be published prior to the market opening on November 14, 2023.

US-based participants may access the Terran Orbital earnings call at (833) 470-1428, while international callers may use +1-404-975-4839. The access code is 057763. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

