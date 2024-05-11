Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host the Company’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on May 14, 2024.





Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Acting Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller, Mathieu Riffel, will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s earnings release will be published prior to market open on the same day.

U.S.-based callers can dial +1-833-470-1428 (toll-free) to participate, while international callers may use +1-404-975-4839. The access code is 291823. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

