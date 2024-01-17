Terran Orbital Received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense

Terran Orbital Recognized for Contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, received the recognition of Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, presented by Tanya Tyson, for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.









The Employer Support of The Guard and the Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. The Patriot Award recognizes companies’ support for Guard and Reserve service.

“As a dual military family, Terran Orbital has always supported me and my family in our dedication to service to our nation. Having an employer that supports you when you have to leave home to perform your duty is both reassuring and comforting; it is one thing off of your plate that you need not worry about and the reason I nominated Marc Bell and Terran Orbital for the award,” stated Justin Hannah, Business Development Manager at Terran Orbital.

“I am deeply honored to receive this patriotic award. The dedication and sacrifice of the men and women serving and contributing to our great nation are the backbone of our security and freedom – security and freedom that Terran Orbital supports through its products and services,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. Bell added, “As a company, Terran Orbital recognizes and supports our country’s Service members. We recently started VETerrans, an affinity group for veterans at Terran Orbital, empowering them to leverage their unique experiences and skills, promoting continuous personal and professional growth, and ensuring no veteran stands alone on their journey beyond service.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Juliana Johnson



Public Relations



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404