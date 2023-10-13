Terran Orbital Opens New Printed Circuit Board Assembly Facility

Capacity to Assemble 5,000 Printed Circuit Boards per Month

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the official opening of two new advanced Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) lines in Irvine, CA.









In addition to its two new state-of-the-art PCBA Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines, the company also added capabilities for post-SMT processes, fully automated inspection, 3-dimensional X-ray testing, Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and flying probe technologies that give it the complete ability to produce, inspect, and test a broad spectrum of PCBAs in its facility.

The ability to produce and control the output, quality, and availability of the company’s PCBA products will decrease supply chain issues and increase parts availability and yield, allowing Terran Orbital to produce module and bus products more timely and cost-efficiently. This, in turn, will allow the company to continue to produce at shorter and more controlled delivery rates to our customers. By owning our own facility, we can produce higher quality boards faster, furthering our goal of responsive space.

“I’m a big believer that if you control your supply chain, you control your destiny,” explained Marc Bell, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Terran Orbital. Bell added, “Our two new PCBA lines bring us one step closer to our goal of being 100% vertically integrated.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Public Relations



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-8484

Investor Relations Contact

Jonathan Siegmann



ir@terranorbital.com

949-202-8476