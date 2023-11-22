Terran Orbital Named 2023 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace–Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named Small Business of the Year. The organization’s annual program was advertised as the “Small Business of the Year” program and rewards companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries.









Terran Orbital is a leading satellite manufacturer catering to aerospace, defense, civil, and commercial sectors. It provides end-to-end satellite solutions, encompassing design, production, launch planning, and on-orbit support. Terran Orbital stands out uniquely with groundbreaking innovations in satellite technology and ensures reliable access to space through state-of-the-art satellite systems.

“In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Terran Orbital on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer. “Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come.”

“We are honored to be named Small Business of the Year and to receive the 2023 BIG Award for Business. This recognition validates the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We extend our gratitude to the Business Intelligence Group for this prestigious honor. This award is an inspiration to continue our commitment to our customers, employees, and responsive space, and we look forward to contributing even more in the future.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

