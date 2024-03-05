Terran Orbital Awarded $15.2 Million Contract From the US Space Force

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced it was awarded a $15.2 million contract to supply Ambassador Class satellite platforms complete with solar arrays and support equipment to the Air Force Research Laboratory AFRL. The contract, managed through Axient Corporation, will integrate payloads onto these ESPA-Grande size space vehicle platforms to support specific United States Space Force missions. Delivery is planned in the 4th quarter of 2024.









“These platforms are based on Terran Orbital’s commercial off-the-shelf Ambassador platform, similar to those provided for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites being delivered by Lockheed Martin,” said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Demonstrating Terran Orbital’s commitment to Responsive Space, these space vehicles will be delivered off Terran Orbital’s production line in less than twelve months,” Bell added.

In a recent presentation at the SpacePower Conference, Terran Orbital emphasized its commitment to providing Responsive Space capabilities for the National Security Space sector. Specifically, by Q4 2024, Terran Orbital will be able to deliver a range of standard satellite platforms within just 30 days and complete satellite systems with integrated payloads within 60 days utilizing robotic assembly, a modular architecture, comprehensive vertical integration, and a deep commitment to quality for missions ranging from LEO to Cislunar.

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

