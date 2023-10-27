Terramont Infrastructure Partners Invests in Newbridge Wireless, a Leading North American Wireless Infrastructure Owner and Operator

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terramont Infrastructure Partners (“Terramont”), a middle market focused North American infrastructure investment firm, has completed a significant equity investment in Newbridge Wireless (“Newbridge” or the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical wireless infrastructure solutions.





Founded by telecom industry veteran Michael Zhang in 2004, Newbridge designs, deploys, owns and operates carrier-grade last-mile wireless infrastructure for mobile network operators and enterprise venues. Customers include medical facilities, universities, commercial real estate properties and government campuses across North America, providing the Company with an impressive and growing portfolio of digital assets in major markets. Following the Terramont investment, Michael Zhang will continue to lead Newbridge as CEO.

“Since its founding, Newbridge has prioritized technical excellence and customer care to support our mobile network operator and venue partners in delivering essential carrier-grade connectivity solutions,” said Michael Zhang, Founder and CEO. “Finding the right partner is critical to our long-term success, and I am confident that this investment by Terramont positions us to become an even stronger partner to our customers and vendors. We are excited to have the benefit of Terramont’s digital infrastructure sector experience, capital and resources to help grow our business and enhance our ability to serve our customers.”

“Terramont looks forward to partnering with Michael and his team to continue building a leading North American in-building connectivity solutions provider,” said Chris Pih, Partner at Terramont. “Michael and his team have a demonstrated track record of success and are poised to benefit from the increasing demand for reliable network coverage and capacity, especially as 5G deployment and energy efficient building standards continue to roll out.”

“Newbridge Wireless’ relentless focus on delivering customer-centric solutions with integrity fits naturally with Terramont’s core values,” said Michael Lehman and Vikram Singh, Managing Partners of Terramont. “Terramont is excited to support Newbridge through a new phase of growth with our capital and industry expertise.”

About Newbridge Wireless

Founded in 2004, Newbridge Wireless is a leading provider of in-building connectivity solutions in North America. The Company has deployed carrier-grade wireless infrastructure assets at over 2,000 venues in North America. Newbridge Wireless offers end-to-end capabilities across design, engineering, installation, monitoring, maintenance and financing.

For more information, please visit www.newbridgewireless.com/.

About Terramont

Terramont Infrastructure Partners is a North American, middle market infrastructure investment firm, investing in best-in-class businesses, alongside top-quality management teams. Terramont is focused on companies that are critical to the economy, with every business making a positive, measurable sustainability impact. Investment sectors include renewable power, sustainable energy, transportation, digital, environmental and other infrastructure businesses. Terramont is based in New York and San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.terramontinfra.com/.

