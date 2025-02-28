Terradepth to Showcase Absolute Ocean ODaaS Platform at Subsea Tieback Forum

Attendees can see live demos and speak to experts in Booth 808

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terradepth, a pioneer that is pushing the boundaries of ocean exploration with complete ODaaS (Ocean Data as a Service) solutions and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), announced plans to showcase its recently launched maritime data platform, Absolute Ocean at the Subsea Tieback Forum to be held March 4-6 in Galveston, TX. Absolute Ocean is an easy-to-use cloud-native geospatial platform for ocean data management, visualization and collaboration.

Attendees are invited to visit Terradepth booth 808 for live demonstrations and expert consultations on how subsea data can be shared, visualized and collaborated on in near real-time, empowering better decisions in challenging marine environments.

Terradepth is revolutionizing how stakeholders—ranging from field supervisors and operations planners to engineers and executives—manage, collaborate on, and leverage data to address the challenges of global deepwater subsea operations.

“Critical ocean data has historically taken days to months to get to decision-makers,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. “Absolute Ocean and our subsea technology gives customers the ability to share and access visualized data within 24 hours, saving time and money with unrivaled resolution. We’re changing the future of subsea data.”

To set an appointment or request a demonstration, send an email to sales@terradepth.com.

About Terradepth

Terradepth is transforming ocean intelligence through innovative Ocean Data as a Service (ODaaS) solutions. By combining autonomous underwater vehicles, streamlined survey services, and secure cloud-based geospatial data management, Terradepth delivers subsea data better than humanly possible. Operating globally from Austin, TX, and Panama City Beach, FL, Terradepth is redefining underwater exploration for faster, smarter maritime decisions.

