Terra and Grass River Awarded WiredScore Platinum Certification with a Smart Home Designation at Grove Central in Miami, FL

The recently completed transit-oriented development stands at the forefront of technological advancement in high-rise living as the most connected building in Florida

Grove Central, a new mixed-use multifamily development in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, is now the first recipient globally to achieve both WiredScore's prestigious Platinum level certification and its Smart Home designation for delivering best-in-class digital connectivity and work-from-home capabilities for residents.









The newly built 23-story residential tower includes 402 apartments, extensive co-working & conference space, and approximately 175,000 square feet of neighborhood retail. The transit-oriented development connects to the adjacent Coconut Grove Metrorail Station and integrates directly with The Underline linear park, Miami-Dade’s bus system, and the City of Miami’s trolley network.

A champion of cutting-edge technology in real estate, WiredScore assesses and certifies digital connectivity and smart technology in homes and offices around the world, ensuring that buildings are delivering the best-in-class infrastructure that businesses and individuals require to thrive in today’s tech-driven environment. Achieving both WiredScore certification at Platinum level and the Smart Home designation highlights Grove Central’s enhanced experience for all residents with cutting-edge connection reliability, tech-enabled living, and superior internet connection speeds while working remote or streaming online entertainment.

Powered by Hotwire Communications’ 100% fiber-optic network, residents of Grove Central enjoy wireless 1Gbps speeds throughout the property with the option to upgrade their wired internet speeds to 10Gbps. These lightning-fast speeds allow for seamless streaming, lag-free gaming experiences, and blazing-fast downloads at speeds previously unheard of in residential settings. The backbone of this network utilizes dual 100Gbps fiber connections and a 10Gbps radio antenna backup on the roof, ensuring unprecedented bandwidth availability and reliability for all residents, along with Hotwire’s unmatched concierge-level service.

Grove Central was developed by a joint venture between Miami-based developers Grass River and Terra, in collaboration with Miami-Dade County.

“We designed Grove Central to offer residents a unique set of amenities and curated shopping and services. Key among these were cutting-edge work from home capabilities with onsite co-working and conference facilities, as well as digital connectivity at gigabit speeds unheard of in either home or office settings just a year ago,” said Justin Kennedy, Co-CEO of Grass River. “We are excited that WiredScore has recognized the significance of this investment in awarding their Platinum rating and Smart Home designation.”

“Grove Central was developed with connectivity and our community in mind,” said David Martin, CEO of Terra. “We are honored to serve as a model for the future of smart development bringing the best technology to our residents’ fingertips.”

For more information about Grove Central Residences, please contact (305) 889-7481 or visit the community’s leasing office at 2800 SW 27th Terrace, Miami, FL 33133. Learn more at www.grovecentralresidences.com.

About Terra:



Terra is a Miami-based real estate development and investment company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods, and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is active across all major real estate asset classes, including multifamily apartments, luxury condominium and single-family residences, retail and office space, hotels, and industrial properties. Terra owns and operates a carefully curated portfolio of real estate developments valued at more than $8 billion that elevate quality of life; maximize the way in which people work, live and entertain; and innovate the urban and suburban landscape with an eye toward resiliency and sustainability. Since its launch, Terra has developed more than 5 million square feet of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across South Florida. Terra thrives by assembling teams comprised of the world’s most accomplished architects, designers, planners, engineers and builders who collaborate to bring the firm’s development vision to life. Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About Grass River:



Grass River is a Coconut Grove, Florida-based leader in real estate investment and development of mixed-use, commercial, office and residential projects. As the developer, owner and manager of some of the area’s most iconic and influential properties, Grass River has the local market expertise to execute projects of virtually any size and complexity. Our principals have collectively developed more than $5 billion in mixed-use commercial real estate, totaling over 6 million square feet. Our sustainable development and investments in urban properties are served by existing transportation infrastructures for high value-add projects that focus on walkability and transit access in increasingly dense urban settings. Grass River has decades of experience working with some of the nation’s largest commercial, office and residential real estate and financial firms. Learn more at www.grassriver.com.

About WiredScore:



WiredScore’s mission is to make the world’s buildings smarter and better connected. WiredScore was founded in New York in 2013 by leaders in real estate, technology and telecommunications, with an endorsement from Mayor Bloomberg, to improve the city’s technology infrastructure, and support its entrepreneurs who are driving technological advances and creating jobs. Since then over 800 million square feet of commercial and residential space has been committed to WiredScore certification, benefitting 8 million people across 37 countries. For more information on WiredScore, SmartScore or to find WiredScore and SmartScore certified buildings, visit: www.wiredscore.com. @WiredScore.

About Hotwire Communications:



Hotwire Communications operates an advanced fiber-optic network, delivering high-speed internet directly to homes across the nation, currently serving more than one million residents and expanding. Specializing in community partnerships, Hotwire maintains an impressive 99% renewal rate among homeowner and condo associations, and individual residents. This high-rate underscores the company’s dedication to providing concierge-level customer service and fast, reliable internet. Hotwire’s cutting-edge network architecture enables the company to consistently offer symmetrical Gigabit speeds – more than 100 times faster than the average internet connection in the United States. Recognized for excellence, Hotwire Communications has earned several prestigious awards, including multiple awards from Cablefax for revolutionary innovation in the telecom industry and multiple Stevie Awards for outstanding customer service. With more than two decades of consistent leadership, Hotwire’s mission remains unchanged: to be industry innovators and leaders, offering customer-focused products and services supported by seamless customer experience.

