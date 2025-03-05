Teren Launches Terevue to Revolutionize Environmental Risk Management for Infrastructure Operators With Real-Time Geospatial Intelligence

New SaaS Product Is the First and Only Technology Offering System-wide, Real-time Intelligent Alerting of Environmental Hazards to Critical Infrastructure.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Teren, a leader in geospatial intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of Terevue, a groundbreaking cloud-based environmental intelligence platform that empowers pipeline operators and infrastructure managers to proactively identify, prioritize, and respond to evolving natural hazards across entire networks.

“For years, our customers have shared with us the challenges they face in managing environmental threats to critical infrastructure,” said Tobias Kraft, CEO of Teren. “Terevue was developed to meet these challenges head-on, delivering a smarter, more efficient way to ensure operational resilience.”

Innovative Features that Put an End to Hazard Guesswork

Terevue provides weather- and climate-informed intelligent alerting on geotechnical and hydrotechnical threats, such as landslides, debris flows, and river scour, for addressing the pressing environmental challenges faced by critical infrastructure industries. With Terevue, users gain:

Real-Time Weather and Hazard Data: A centralized platform for integrating geographically relevant weather, environmental hazard, and asset data.

Prioritization and alerting of changes in natural force threat conditions based on environmental events. Audit- and Integration-Ready Data: Tools for field inspection prioritization, exportable reports, and seamless data integration into enterprise environments.

Fusing Computer, Earth, and Data Sciences For Business Resilience

Terevue leverages machine learning models trained on authoritative datasets, Teren’s extensive hazard training library, and customer inputs to identify the weather events and climate conditions most likely to trigger environmental threats to critical infrastructure. Operations teams access this decision-ready data on a centralized platform that pinpoints, predicts, and prioritizes where resources are needed most across infrastructure systems to ensure business resilience.

View the Terevue demo at: https://www.teren4d.com/terevue-for-pipeline/.

About Teren

Founded in 2021, Teren is dedicated to helping businesses and communities manage environmental threats with geospatial intelligence. By combining deep earth and data science with advanced computing and industry expertise, Teren delivers real-time, actionable insights that enable infrastructure resilience. Terevue is Teren’s first cloud-based software product.

