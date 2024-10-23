TeraRecon’s New Intuition Product Line Delivers AI Productivity and Industry-leading Cardiac MR Workflows, All Delivered Through a Robust Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform

Enhanced clinical benefits of Intuition for cardiac CT and MR workflows are now available for use across the imaging enterprise, and delivered via the latest, scalable cloud technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeraRecon, the leader in medical imaging advanced visualization, clinical AI, and workflow automation, today announced updates to its Intuition platform with new best-in-class cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) medical imaging capabilities. These clinical innovations are now available across all deployment models and on the latest cloud infrastructure.





Intuition’s extensive cardiac modules optimize workflows and augment diagnostic capabilities to cover common cardiac MR cases. Intuition integrates a range of cardiac assessment tools to streamline and semi-automate workflows while maintaining a consistent user experience. This Intuition 4.10 release represents more than 200 feature enhancements requested most by the largest user-case in cardiac imaging, including a dedicated cardiac MR viewer with optimized hanging protocols and specific tooling to seamlessly measure and report on cardiac MR cases. Contouring, T1/T2/T2* mapping, 2D flow, strain analysis, and perfusion quantification provide deep insights into cardiac function to assure confident diagnoses and informing treatment plans.

“TeraRecon’s Intuition 4.10 release includes significant new enhancements to cardiac MR workflows,” said Dr. Christopher Maroules MD, COO of Innovation Health Services. “I have been using TeraRecon’s Cardiac CT capabilities for decades. This release allows me to start standardizing my post-processing cardiac workflows onto a single, broad tool for imaging workflows. The versatility of the dedicated cardiac MR viewer and various cardiac MR workflows enable me to conduct my day-to-day cardiac MR analysis in a streamlined and consistent manner.”

“We are especially excited about the new Intuition cloud-based SaaS offering,” said Jeff Elton Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI. “This deployment provides a wide range of benefits, including adaptive compute and storage that are always on to scale up and down as required; seamless and effortless clinical software updates for access to the latest features; ultimate scalability; and in-depth monitoring and analytics supporting different operational workflows and cross-system clinical models.” As cardiac MR becomes more prevalent in imaging, the new Intuition features an expanded range of cardiac MR specific quantification tools that can help enhance diagnostic precision, such as ECV (T1) mapping, short- and long-axis segmentation, EF calculations, 2D flow analysis, a new global strain analysis workflow, qualitative and semi-quantitative perfusion assessment, and enhanced cardiac MR reporting.

“This new release of Intuition brings together a significant set of enhancements to our category-leading advanced visualization imaging software,” said Sinan Batman Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of TeraRecon. “It enhances our cardiac MR capabilities and further expands the benefits of our multi-modality advanced visualization software for the assessment of cardiac function. We have always been the preferred solution for cardiac imaging workflows, and Intuition 4.10 reflects our ongoing investment in, and prioritization of, this critical community of radiologists and cardiac imagers. With cloud-enabled SaaS capabilities, Intuition enables us to meet clinicians where they are, giving them the choice to deploy Intuition according to their preferred configuration, maximizing their ability to be productive, manage and diagnose disease anytime, anywhere.” In addition, Intuition elevates clinical decision making by seamlessly integrating advanced AI-powered workflows directly within the Intuition viewer. Through partnerships with leading third-party AI vendors, Intuition enhances diagnostic precision and planning capabilities across multiple specialties. In oncology, it empowers clinicians with AI-driven lung nodule screening and detection, significantly improving early detection. In cardiology, Intuition’s AI-based processing accelerates coronary disease assessment by delivering precise Ca scoring computations. In radiology, Intuition’s AI-based processing automates the detection of bone fractures, breast density measurement, MR brain perfusion, and more.

For more information about TeraRecon offerings, visit terarecon.com.

With solutions deployed in over 1,900 clinical sites globally, the TeraRecon products of ConcertAI are an award-winning suite of solutions for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. TeraRecon solutions use an AI-first approach to allow a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable, physician-guided insights.

ConcertAI is the leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and Real-World Data research solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. ConcertAI solutions are deployed at 2,000 clinical providers around the world and 45 leading biopharmaceutical companies.

