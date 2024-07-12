Home Business Wire Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

NORTH READING, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TER #earningsTeradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.


A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management’s business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Investor Relations

Tel: 978.370.2444

investorrelations@teradyne.com

Articoli correlati

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Southwest Airlines Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Archer Aviation to Develop Operational Concepts for Air Taxi Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) have signed a...
Continua a leggere

Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php