Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NORTH READING, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):


  • Revenue at the high-end and earnings above Q3 guidance
  • Revenue of $737 million in Q3’24, up 5% from Q3’23
  • Year-over-year growth driven by strong AI-related demand

 

 

Q3’24

 

 

Q3’23

 

 

Q2’24

 

Revenue (mil)

 

$

737

 

 

$

704

 

 

$

730

 

GAAP EPS

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

1.14

 

Non-GAAP EPS

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.86

 

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $737 million for the third quarter of 2024 of which $543 million was in Semiconductor Test, $73 million in System Test, $33 million in Wireless Test and $89 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $145.6 million or $0.89 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $147.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, legal settlement, pension mark-to-market, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Semiconductor Test continues to perform better than planned on record Memory revenue driven by High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and compute demand for AI applications,” said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. “Robotics continues to execute to its longer-term growth strategy with improving traction in recurring software and services revenue and progress in the UR OEM channel. As we finish 2024 and look forward to 2025, we are excited about building on this progress.”

Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 is revenue of $710 million to $760 million, with GAAP net income of $0.73 to $0.91 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.80 to $0.97 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization and amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management’s business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2024. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on “Investors” at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, stock compensation modification expense, gains and losses on foreign exchange options in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, gain on sale of business, legal settlement, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,400 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “goal” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne’s financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne’s best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current conflicts in Israel; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne’s control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2024

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

Net revenues

 

$

737,298

 

 

$

729,879

 

 

$

703,732

 

 

$

2,066,996

 

 

$

2,005,699

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)

 

 

300,784

 

 

 

304,035

 

 

 

305,441

 

 

 

865,357

 

 

 

848,495

 

Gross profit

 

 

436,514

 

 

 

425,844

 

 

 

398,291

 

 

 

1,201,639

 

 

 

1,157,204

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative (2)

 

 

157,649

 

 

 

154,470

 

 

 

138,330

 

 

 

461,307

 

 

 

434,979

 

Engineering and development

 

 

117,474

 

 

 

111,816

 

 

 

104,413

 

 

 

332,489

 

 

 

315,881

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

 

4,748

 

 

 

4,664

 

 

 

4,720

 

 

 

14,108

 

 

 

14,348

 

Restructuring and other (3)

 

 

4,578

 

 

 

2,012

 

 

 

6,856

 

 

 

11,018

 

 

 

15,251

 

Gain on sale of business (4)

 

 

 

 

 

(57,486

)

 

 

 

 

 

(57,486

)

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

284,449

 

 

 

215,476

 

 

 

254,319

 

 

 

761,436

 

 

 

780,459

 

Income from operations

 

 

152,065

 

 

 

210,368

 

 

 

143,972

 

 

 

440,203

 

 

 

376,745

 

Interest and other (income) expense (5)

 

 

(6,919

)

 

 

(9,035

)

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(11,086

)

 

 

(9,022

)

Income before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

158,984

 

 

 

219,403

 

 

 

144,280

 

 

 

451,289

 

 

 

385,767

 

Income tax provision

 

 

12,260

 

 

 

33,130

 

 

 

16,164

 

 

 

54,095

 

 

 

54,069

 

Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

146,724

 

 

 

186,273

 

 

 

128,116

 

 

 

397,194

 

 

 

331,698

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

145,649

 

 

$

186,273

 

 

$

128,116

 

 

$

396,119

 

 

$

331,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

2.14

 

Diluted

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

2.01

 

Weighted average common shares – basic

 

 

163,002

 

 

 

157,804

 

 

 

153,762

 

 

 

157,951

 

 

 

154,809

 

Weighted average common shares – diluted (6)

 

 

164,253

 

 

 

163,470

 

 

 

164,050

 

 

 

163,357

 

 

 

165,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend declared per common share

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.33

 

(1)

Cost of revenues includes:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

$

6,078

 

 

$

3,261

 

 

$

11,728

 

 

$

15,515

 

 

$

23,069

 

Legal settlement

 

 

3,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,600

 

 

 

 

Sale of previously written down inventory

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(592

)

 

 

(1,198

)

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

(4,046

)

 

 

$

9,206

 

 

$

2,669

 

 

$

10,530

 

 

$

17,328

 

 

$

19,023

 

(2)

For the nine months ended September 29, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives’ retirement agreements. For the nine months ended October 1, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023, retirement.

(3)

Restructuring and other consists of:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

Employee severance

 

$

1,280

 

 

$

2,012

 

 

$

4,658

 

 

$

5,319

 

 

$

11,835

 

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,214

 

 

 

 

Contract termination

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,511

 

Other

 

 

3,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

3,485

 

 

 

1,905

 

 

 

$

4,578

 

 

$

2,012

 

 

$

6,856

 

 

$

11,018

 

 

$

15,251

 

(4)

On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold Teradyne’s Device Interface Solution (“DIS”) business, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe S.p.A. (“Technoprobe”), for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.

(5)

Interest and other includes:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

Pension actuarial losses (gains)

 

$

(2,262

)

 

$

(250

)

 

$

72

 

 

$

(2,513

)

 

$

125

 

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option

 

 

 

 

 

(4,154

)

 

 

 

 

 

9,765

 

 

 

 

(6)

Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarter ended October 1, 2023, 0.6 million shares have been included in diluted shares. For the nine months ended October 1, 2023, 0.8 million shares have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended September 29, 2024, June 30, 2024, and October 1, 2023, diluted shares included 0.5 million, 4.9 million, and 9.2 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the nine months ended September 29, 2024, and October 1, 2023, diluted shares included 4.8 million and 9.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

December 31,

2023

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

510,036

 

 

$

757,571

 

Marketable securities

 

 

41,631

 

 

 

62,154

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

484,376

 

 

 

422,124

 

Inventories, net

 

 

297,340

 

 

 

309,974

 

Prepayments

 

 

489,548

 

 

 

548,970

 

Other current assets

 

 

15,935

 

 

 

37,992

 

Current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

23,250

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,838,866

 

 

 

2,162,035

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

491,704

 

 

 

445,492

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

70,784

 

 

 

73,417

 

Marketable securities

 

 

125,944

 

 

 

117,434

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

201,881

 

 

 

175,775

 

Retirement plans assets

 

 

13,114

 

 

 

11,504

 

Equity method investment

 

 

538,351

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

48,384

 

 

 

38,580

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

 

21,288

 

 

 

35,404

 

Goodwill

 

 

419,412

 

 

 

415,652

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

11,531

 

Total assets

 

$

3,769,728

 

 

$

3,486,824

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

158,459

 

 

$

180,131

 

Accrued employees’ compensation and withholdings

 

 

159,794

 

 

 

191,750

 

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

99,776

 

 

 

99,804

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

105,150

 

 

 

114,712

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

19,175

 

 

 

17,522

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

52,542

 

 

 

48,653

 

Current liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

7,379

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

594,896

 

 

 

659,951

 

Retirement plans liabilities

 

 

137,735

 

 

 

132,090

 

Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

41,135

 

 

 

37,282

 

Long-term other accrued liabilities

 

 

8,373

 

 

 

19,998

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

164

 

 

 

183

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

60,287

 

 

 

65,092

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

24,596

 

 

 

44,331

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

Total liabilities

 

 

867,186

 

 

 

960,927

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,902,542

 

 

 

2,525,897

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,769,728

 

 

$

3,486,824

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

145,649

 

 

$

128,116

 

 

$

396,119

 

 

$

331,698

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

25,553

 

 

 

23,627

 

 

 

74,480

 

 

 

68,858

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

14,574

 

 

 

12,787

 

 

 

45,267

 

 

 

45,236

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

6,078

 

 

 

11,728

 

 

 

15,516

 

 

 

23,069

 

Amortization

 

 

4,736

 

 

 

4,503

 

 

 

14,133

 

 

 

14,083

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57,486

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(9,431

)

 

 

(10,455

)

 

 

(26,261

)

 

 

(24,026

)

Losses (gains) on investments

 

 

(2,951

)

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

10,139

 

 

 

(3,159

)

Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)

 

 

(2,262

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,512

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(6,282

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

(5,041

)

 

 

(13

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(11,055

)

 

 

32,884

 

 

 

(65,266

)

 

 

30,191

 

Inventories

 

 

(5,974

)

 

 

20,240

 

 

 

11,127

 

 

 

6,395

 

Prepayments and other assets

 

 

39,248

 

 

 

(34,398

)

 

 

61,438

 

 

 

(63,982

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

(10,657

)

 

 

28,513

 

 

 

(63,666

)

 

 

3,999

 

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

885

 

 

 

(14,579

)

 

 

3,624

 

 

 

(49,517

)

Retirement plans contributions

 

 

(1,395

)

 

 

(1,216

)

 

 

(4,169

)

 

 

(3,698

)

Income taxes

 

 

(21,520

)

 

 

(29,069

)

 

 

(18,898

)

 

 

(42,683

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

166,271

 

 

 

174,347

 

 

 

389,619

 

 

 

336,451

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(51,841

)

 

 

(34,604

)

 

 

(140,710

)

 

 

(115,306

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(7,340

)

 

 

(38,768

)

 

 

(35,097

)

 

 

(137,786

)

Purchases of investment in a business

 

 

(2,407

)

 

 

 

 

 

(527,060

)

 

 

 

Issuance of convertible loan

 

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

6,305

 

 

 

49,450

 

 

 

33,163

 

 

 

71,447

 

Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold

 

 

3,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

90,348

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

1,386

 

 

 

23,600

 

 

 

36,963

 

Proceeds from life insurance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

873

 

 

 

460

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

(49,796

)

 

 

(27,536

)

 

 

(554,883

)

 

 

(149,222

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(24,747

)

 

 

(118,647

)

 

 

(55,053

)

 

 

(346,492

)

Dividend payments

 

 

(19,566

)

 

 

(16,897

)

 

 

(56,936

)

 

 

(51,081

)

Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards

 

 

(399

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(13,833

)

 

 

(20,586

)

Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(185,000

)

 

 

 

Payments of convertible debt principal

 

 

 

 

 

(9,277

)

 

 

 

 

 

(26,735

)

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

185,000

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans

 

 

15,429

 

 

 

17,485

 

 

 

37,265

 

 

 

34,084

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

 

(29,283

)

 

 

(127,614

)

 

 

(88,557

)

 

 

(410,810

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

940

 

 

 

4,556

 

 

 

6,286

 

 

 

5,769

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

88,132

 

 

 

23,753

 

 

 

(247,535

)

 

 

(217,812

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

421,904

 

 

 

613,208

 

 

 

757,571

 

 

 

854,773

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

510,036

 

 

$

636,961

 

 

$

510,036

 

 

$

636,961

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

737.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

729.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

703.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – GAAP

 

436.5

 

 

 

59.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

425.8

 

 

 

58.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

398.3

 

 

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement (1)

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – non-GAAP

 

440.1

 

 

 

59.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

425.8

 

 

 

58.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

398.3

 

 

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

 

Income from operations – GAAP

 

152.1

 

 

 

20.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

210.4

 

 

 

28.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

144.0

 

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other (2)

 

4.6

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement (1)

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57.5

)

 

 

-7.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations – non-GAAP

$

165.0

 

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

159.6

 

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

155.6

 

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

per Common Share

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

% of Net

Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

Net income – GAAP

$

145.6

 

 

 

19.7

%

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

186.3

 

 

 

25.5

%

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

128.1

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.78

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Restructuring and other (2)

 

4.6

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

Legal settlement (1)

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of equity method investment

 

2.4

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4.2

)

 

 

-0.6

%

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of business (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57.5

)

 

 

-7.9

%

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4)

 

(2.3

)

 

 

-0.3

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.3

)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

 

(8.9

)

 

 

-1.2

%

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

(4.8

)

 

 

-0.7

%

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

(2.1

)

 

 

-0.3

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(1.5

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(3.5

)

 

 

-0.5

%

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Net income – non-GAAP

$

147.6

 

 

 

20.0

%

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

140.0

 

 

 

19.2

%

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

131.5

 

 

 

18.7

%

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares – basic

 

163.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

157.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

153.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted average common shares – diluted (6)

 

164.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

164.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted average common shares – diluted

 

164.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

For the three months ended September 29, 2024, legal settlement includes charges for a settlement following a judgment against the Company for infringement of expired patents.

(2)

Restructuring and other consists of:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 29,

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 1,

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee severance

$

1.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract termination

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

3.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.

(4)

For the quarters ended September 29, 2024, June 30, 2024 and October 1, 2023, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne’s mark-to-market pension accounting.

(5)

For the quarters ended September 29, 2024, June 30, 2024, and October 1, 2023, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares included 0.5 million, 4.9 million and 9.2 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.

Contacts

Teradyne, Inc.

Traci Tsuchiguchi 978-370-2444

Vice President of Corporate Relations

Read full story here

