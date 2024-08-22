Home Business Wire Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NORTH READING, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2024.


About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne’s results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

