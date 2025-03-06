Teradyne Announces Succession Plan for Semiconductor Test Division

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) today announced that Shannon Poulin has joined Teradyne to succeed Rick Burns as President of the Semiconductor Test Division in Q2 2025. Mr. Burns plans to retire on June 1, 2025.

With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Mr. Poulin has a proven track record of inspiring and leading teams. Most recently, he was the COO at Altera, formerly a part of Intel. Prior to Altera, Mr. Poulin spent 22 years at Intel where he held various GM roles.

Mr. Burns joined Teradyne in 2007 and held a variety of roles in the company, including nine years as Senior Director of Hardware Engineering and nearly five years as Vice President of Semiconductor Test Engineering. Mr. Burns became President of the Semiconductor Test Division in 2020 and will retire following a transition period in the second quarter of 2025. Prior to joining Teradyne, Mr. Burns was a Teradyne customer and general manager of chip development, providing invaluable insight and experience to his roles within the company.

“ Rick’s leadership has been instrumental to the success of Teradyne’s Semiconductor Test Business over the past five years, and his view from a customer’s perspective was critical to that,” said Teradyne CEO Greg Smith. “ We are thrilled to welcome Shannon to our leadership team and are confident that he will continue to strengthen our competitive position and accelerate the growth of the semiconductor test business.”

“ Semiconductors have never had a more prominent role on the world stage, driving creativity and development in every country and economy. The increasing complexity driven by AI, chiplet architectures, and custom silicon is spurring innovation at an incredible pace in semiconductor testing,” said in-coming Teradyne Semiconductor Test Division President, Shannon Poulin. “ I am thrilled to be joining Teradyne, a pioneer and leader in the test industry, to lead the Semi Test Division at this critical juncture. Having been involved with semiconductors for over 30 years, I am looking forward to connecting with colleagues, partners, and friends to share the game-changing work being done at Teradyne to advance our industry.”

