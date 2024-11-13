Home Business Wire Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • RBC’s 2024 Global TIMT Conference in New York, NY on November 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT
    • Presenter: Steve McMillian, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Wells Fargo’s 2024 TMT Summit in San Francisco, CA on December 4th at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT
    • Presenter: Claire Bramley, Chief Financial Officer
  • Barclay’s 2024 Global TMT Conference in San Francisco, CA on December 11th at 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:35 a.m. PT
    • Presenter: Claire Bramley, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Chad Bennett

chad.bennett@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

Articoli correlati

Intellinetics Grows 2024 Revenues 8.0% for Third Quarter of 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SaaS Revenue Increases 8.5% and Professional Services Revenue Increases 11.5% with Strong Cash FlowCOLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX),...
Continua a leggere

Red Hat Expands Linux Automation with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Business Wire Business Wire -
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 extends new security capabilities in the platform, further simplifies operations and helps demystify the...
Continua a leggere

M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Results with Revenue and Earnings per Share Above Expectations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues increased 21.4%, or $2,326,000, to $13,214,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $10,888,000 for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php