Teradata to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

UBS Women in Tech Summit 2024 in San Francisco, CA on June 12th at 8:00 a.m. PT Presenter: Claire Bramley, Chief Financial Officer



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

