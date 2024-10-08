Teradata to Bring World-Class AI Capabilities to Large Enterprises and Hybrid Environments in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Teradata is integrating NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices into the Vantage platform to accelerate AI workloads

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TERADATA POSSIBLE – Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance the Teradata Vantage platform with NVIDIA AI to benefit large, global organizations that leverage both public and/or private clouds.

Teradata is integrating NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices into the Vantage platform to accelerate AI workloads and support the development of foundation and customized large language models (LLMs), agentic workflows and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications. Customers can also deploy their own custom models through NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end software platform that offers enterprise-grade security, support and stability, to drive ROI from generative AI use cases.

In addition to multiple NVIDIA software integrations, Teradata’s platform will offer NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure. The first implementation of this effort was announced today as part of Teradata’s new support for both small language models (SLMs) and open LLMs in VantageCloud Lake. The new bring-your-own LLM capability can take advantage of NVIDIA AI accelerated computing platform clusters for tasks like LLM inferencing and model fine-tuning.

“Teradata customers are not casual users of their data and analytics, so we’re thrilled to be engaged with NVIDIA to leverage our strong and trusted foundation for innovative AI use cases. By integrating NVIDIA’s accelerated computing architecture into our Vantage platform, Teradata customers will be able to accelerate their use of AI at scale, in the environment of their choice, delivering unprecedented business value,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata.

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever, a collection of NVIDIA NIM microservices that enables organizations to seamlessly connect custom models to diverse business data and deliver highly accurate responses, will also be offered on Teradata VantageCloud, enabling accelerated search and RAG applications to leverage existing customer data. Teradata will provide access to NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, for Teradata VantageCloud customers before expanding the offering to hybrid customers globally.

“Data is the foundation of generative AI applications, enabling the development of today’s highly customized applications,” said Pat Lee, Vice President of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA. “By integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Teradata is providing developers a high-performance, full-stack platform that offers the security, stability and support enterprises require.”

Availability

Teradata VantageCloud Lake NVIDIA AI accelerated compute will be generally available first on AWS in November, with inference capabilities being added in Q4 and fine-tuning availability in 1H 2025.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise integrations will be coming in 2025.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

