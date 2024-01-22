Home Business Wire Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023...
Business Wire

Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, February 12, 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 12, 2024. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update, including its 2024 financial outlook.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with better information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform, including for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI/ML, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Christopher T. Lee

christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

Articoli correlati

Therapeutic Solutions International Files Lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court to Obtain Identities of Certain Individuals or Entities

Business Wire Business Wire -
ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced the filing of a Civil Action in the Superior Court...
Continua a leggere

ISG to Publish Report on Insurance Platform Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of modern platforms helping insurers boost efficiency and compete in a...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Apex Advisor Solutions Unveils Apex Astra at the 2024 T3 Technology Conference – Modernizing the Advisor Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
— Apex Astra is a modern advisor experience that puts power back into the hands of advisors — New UI...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php