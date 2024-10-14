Home Business Wire Teradata Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
Business Wire

Teradata Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

di Business Wire

Earnings conference call to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on Monday, November 4, 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 4, 2024. Teradata will host a conference call to discuss its results and provide a business and financial update.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on November 4, 2024. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (404) 975-4839 and entering access code 205954. For investors and participants outside the United States, see global dial-in numbers here, and use access code 205954.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Chad Bennett

chad.bennett@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

