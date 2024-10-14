Teradata Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Earnings conference call to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on Monday, November 4, 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 4, 2024. Teradata will host a conference call to discuss its results and provide a business and financial update.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on November 4, 2024. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (404) 975-4839 and entering access code 205954. For investors and participants outside the United States, see global dial-in numbers here, and use access code 205954.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

