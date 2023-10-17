Home Business Wire Teradata Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
Teradata Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, November 6, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with better information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform, including for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI/ML, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Christopher T. Lee

christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

