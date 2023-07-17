<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Teradata Announces 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, August 7, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Christopher T. Lee

858-485-2523 office

christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

858-485-3029 office

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

