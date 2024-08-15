Tenured Wireless Customers Experience Greater Satisfaction with Cost and Promotions, J.D. Power Finds

T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Visible by Verizon Rank Highest in Respective Segments





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wireless customers who have been with their brand for more than a year are experiencing higher satisfaction levels when it comes to cost and promotions, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience StudySM—Volume 2, released today. These customers find their plans more affordable, offer better value and are easier to understand during the purchase experience. As a result, retail cost and promotion satisfaction have surged 24 points (on a 1,000-point scale) from a year ago.

“In the past, wireless providers often experienced lower customer satisfaction when promotional periods ended, leading to higher service costs,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power. “However, we are now seeing many wireless brands addressing this issue, with a particular focus on managing costs and improving the overall customer experience.”

Study Rankings

T-Mobile ranks highest among mobile network operators for a 14th consecutive volume, with a score of 843. AT&T ranks second with a score of 829.

Metro by T-Mobile ranks highest among full-service mobile virtual network operators for a second consecutive volume, with a score of 859. Cricket (857) ranks second and Boost Mobile (851) ranks third.

Visible by Verizon ranks highest among value mobile virtual network operators with a score of 888. Consumer Cellular (881) ranks second and Mint Mobile (865) ranks third.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024084.

The 2024 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 15,053 customers who use any one of three purchase channels and evaluate the wireless retail experience taking place via: phone calls; visits to a carrier store; or digital channels (including the carrier website and the carrier’s mobile app). Overall retail experience satisfaction with both mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators is measured in two factors: cost and promotions and purchase process. The study was fielded from January through June 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Studies, visit



https://www.jdpower.com/business/tmt/us-wireless-purchase-experience-performance-studies

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com