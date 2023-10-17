Tenovos Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status – Availability in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tenovos, the modern data-first digital asset management (DAM) platform, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation, in addition to now being available in AWS Marketplace.





Tenovos delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution on AWS for streamlining the complexities of creating, managing, and publishing global content at scale. Furthermore, brands can measure content performance across channels and campaigns, maximizing the value of their content.

Joining the AWS Retail Competency program differentiates Tenovos as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success, specifically for retail and CPG brands. To receive the AWS Retail Competency designation, Tenovos had to demonstrate deep AWS and industry domain expertise and undergo rigorous technology validation to ensure alignment with AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, and resilient retail applications.

“The need to create compelling and optimized content at scale is paramount in all industries, but particularly in CPG and retail, where the modern buyer expects an engaging and personalized experience,” said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. “We have the honor of working with brands such as Brown-Forman, Canadian Tire, and Saks to streamline the complexities around creating and distributing content at scale. We’re proud to have achieved the AWS Retail Competency designation, which recognizes our technology and hands-on experience in the industry, and we look forward to supporting more brands in the future.”

Tenovos is also now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Tenovos provides a modern cloud-based architecture, enhancing performance, scale, security, and extensibility. Additionally, Tenovos leverages Amazon CloudFront to significantly reduce the latency of centralizing, managing, and organizing content while distributing assets from the DAM to customer-facing channels such as eCommerce, social, and the web.

“Accessibility of content through the cloud is absolutely essential for a DAM to be successful,” said Bowen. “On-premises technology doesn’t offer the real-time access disparate creative teams require to create, manage, organize, and publish content at scale. In addition, the need for interoperability into other systems that support the asset lifecycle is vital, and AWS enables us to accomplish this easily.”

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

Once published, content performance can be measured across channels and campaigns, allowing brand teams to quantify the success of their creative asset investment and its impact on business growth.

Some of the largest enterprise brands have seamlessly integrated the cloud-native Tenovos platform into their existing tech stack to help maximize the efficiency of managing content workflows and optimizing the content performance they create.

