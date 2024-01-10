TennisONE Launches CrowdRIVAL$ Skill Gaming & Ace AI

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AO—The TennisONE App, the most comprehensive and fastest-growing app on the market for tennis fans, is adding real-money contests for fans in time for the 2024 Australian Open. TennisONE’s global user base of nearly 1M tennis fans already has access to live scores, stats, draws, and exclusive daily content. By partnering with Lucra, TennisONE’s new CrowdRIVAL$ platform gives users an exciting new way to engage in the game they love.









These real-money contests will be available for ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tournaments. US-based TennisONE App users can leverage their tennis knowledge for daily matchups to choose who will have the most games won, points won, aces, winners & more. Fans set the terms, TennisONE handles the rest!

Additionally, TennisONE is launching Ace AI, a retrieval-augmented generative AI feature to help fans increase their knowledge to play smarter. Fans can query Ace AI to dive into the TennisONE database.

“We’re thrilled to bring CrowdRIVAL$ skill gaming and Ace AI to tennis fans,” said TennisONE CEO, Kristin Geer. “Fans can play against each other for real money. No casino or bookies needed!”

CrowdRIVAL$ is offered in two tiers, “Free-to-Play” and “T1+ subscription”, for fans to play unlimited contests and get a deposit match of 10% on their first $100 deposited.

TennisONE has partnered with Lucra to bring CrowdRIVAL$ to the TennisONE App. Lucra’s supporters include former professional tennis player and current Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake and recently retired former world no. 8 John Isner as investors.

“I think it will be a game changer for tennis fans nationwide,” said John Isner. “CrowdRIVAL$ will allow users to compete with each other for cold hard cash. Pick your favorite player, predict their performance, and get in on the action. Double down on U.S. players down under!”

Lucra’s CEO, Dylan Robbins, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Our technology is set to transform the way fans experience the sport, providing an unparalleled opportunity for users to engage in friendly competition.”

About TennisONE

The TennisONE App serves as the “Official App” of dozens of ATP and WTA tournaments. Its CrowdLIVE INTERACTIVE won 2023 Product of the Year in Streaming by the National Association of Broadcasters.

About Lucra

Lucra is the leading technology provider of real-money gamification services.

Contacts

Kristin Geer, TennisONE CEO, kgeer@tennis.com, 612-760-0806