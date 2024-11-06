Tennis Channel to Unveil Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform November 12

For the First Time, Fans Will Be Able to Subscribe Directly to Tennis Channel to Access the Flagship 24-Hour Network

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tennis Channel will introduce a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service that merges its flagship 24-hour network with extensive live and on-demand multicourt coverage, offering fans unparalleled access to the sport. Available to everyone in the United States beginning November 12, subscribers can sign up through the Tennis Channel app or website (www.tennischannel.com) and choose between a $109.99 annual package or a $9.99 monthly option.





The streamlined platform integrates all content previously available through subscription-streaming service Tennis Channel+, providing more than 10,000 hours of live and on-demand tennis. This includes replays, highlights and interviews along with press conferences and a library of series, podcasts and documentaries. Current subscribers will receive the flagship channel at no extra charge.

At the same time, cable and satellite video customers that receive Tennis Channel as part of their linear pay-TV bundle will also have authenticated access through the network app and website to the enhanced content previously only available through the stand-alone subscription streaming service Tennis Channel+, also at no further cost.

The addition of the Tennis Channel television network further enhances the app experience, offering exclusive commentary, in-depth analysis, player interviews and studio-show Tennis Channel Live. Daily coverage is led by lineup of Hall of Famers, including Martina Navratilova, Tracy Austin, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport and Andy Roddick.

“Tennis Channel is transforming the way fans connect with the sport,” said Matt Graham, senior vice president, direct-to-consumer, Tennis Channel. “By merging our flagship network with extensive live and on-demand offerings, we’re making it easier for fans to enjoy the game they love. Subscribers have total control of their viewing experience, with the ability to follow their favorite players in real-time, switch between multiple live matches or sit back and enjoy our 24/7 network.”

The new, all-in-one service provides the most live tennis coverage anywhere, with more than 100 tournaments and thousands of matches from both the men’s and women’s tours. This includes full access to the men’s ATP and women’s WTA seasons, featuring every 1000, 500 and 250 event, as well as their year-end championships. International team competitions Davis Cup (men’s national teams), Billie Jean King Cup (women’s national teams), United Cup (mixed men’s and women’s international teams) and Laver Cup (men’s Europe vs. World teams) are also available on the platform. It also carries exhibition events that showcase the sport’s biggest stars.

The Tennis Channel app is accessible on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku, with plans for expansion to additional platforms.

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com) and its sibling network T2, which are owned by Sinclair, Inc., are the only television-based multiplatform destinations dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The networks have the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel and T2 have rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and are the exclusive U.S. homes of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, United Cup, and Laver Cup. The network’s app and website house a direct-to-consumer streaming service with the traditional television network and 10,000 hours of live and on-demand matches beside original content. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform www.tennis.com is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also oversees a network of close to 20 podcasts and is a co-owner of Pickleballtv, a joint-venture with the Professional Pickleball Association.

