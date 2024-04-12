Tennessee’s Jackson State Community College Selects YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Students Across Four Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jackson State Community College (JSCC) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help enhance teaching and learning as well as the accessibility of its digital course and media content across its four campuses. The institution is one of 37 community and technical colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system, the largest system of higher education in Tennessee.





The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides full-scale media management, a complete portfolio of lecture and video capture tools, video editing, auto-captioning, mobile apps, and other robust features in a single, unified and secure platform. In addition, the college will be able to take advantage of other tools that increase interactivity and drive collaboration, such as video quizzing, in-video commenting, and in-depth analytics to help guide decision-making institutionally.

YuJa Panorama will combine with the Video Platform to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. YuJa automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. In addition, the institution will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text to ensure accessibility spans an institution’s digital footprint. Both Panorama and the Video Platform integrate directly with D2L Brightspace, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa continues to expand in Tennessee, and we’re excited to welcome another institution from the Tennessee Board of Regents to YuJa’s ed-tech platforms,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama and the YuJa Video Platform are powerful platforms designed to help educational institutions increase engagement, eliminate barriers, and create inclusive learning for all students.”

ABOUT JACKSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Established in 1967, Jackson State Community College (JSCC) was the first community college in West Tennessee and remains the only publicly funded college in Jackson. The college provides accessible learning opportunities and services to a diverse student population and community. Serving a 14-county area, JSCC offers associate degrees, certificates, and enrichment courses as preparation for further higher education and career entry or advancement.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

