Home Business Wire Tennessee Board of Regents Institution, Motlow State Community College, Selects the YuJa...
Business Wire

Tennessee Board of Regents Institution, Motlow State Community College, Selects the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Multiple Campuses and Locations

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motlow State Community College, a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide an all-in-one video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across its multiple campuses and locations. The TBR system is the largest system of higher education in Tennessee with 37 community and technical colleges across the state.


The institution was seeking a comprehensive video platform with user-friendly features that seamlessly integrates into the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System. The Video Platform will enable users to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities such as captioning, video quizzing, and sharing content among a variety of audiences. It provides comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students. Built-in tools, such as automated production, processing, publishing, and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

The Video Platform will be used in conjunction with the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, which will increase accessibility with features like alternative formats, in-line remediation, advanced analytics, and more.

“Motlow State Community College is committed to giving instructors and students the tools they need to be successful,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always pleased when institutions and systems find value in our products and trust YuJa to help streamline and simplify their educational workflows.”

ABOUT MOTLOW STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Motlow State Community College is a public, multi-campus college in southern middle Tennessee. The College offers certificates, associate degrees, and flexible learning pathways towards a variety of bachelor’s degrees and industry-recognized training programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers. The college serves transfer and degree-seeking as well as non-credit students pursuing continuing education units, certifications, professional development, and industry-recognized credentials through MotlowTrained and specialized automation and robotics training. Motlow serves over 640,000 people in an 11-county service area including Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Dekalb, Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren and White.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

Loop Media, Inc. Announces $2.45 Million Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement

Business Wire Business Wire -
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media" or "our" or the "Company") (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming...
Continua a leggere

Bihar Partners with Bidgely to Reduce Energy Theft and Revenue Leakage Through AI-Powered Data Analytics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Combination of AI and smart meter data accurately detects tariff misuse, direct theft, meter tampering and other non-technical lossLOS...
Continua a leggere

Edgecore Networks and TensorWave Forge a Partnership to Deliver High-Efficiency Networking Solutions for AMD-Powered AI Data Centers

Business Wire Business Wire -
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a global leader in open networking solutions, and TensorWave, a next-gen cloud computing platform built...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php