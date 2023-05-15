Tenchijin Announces Participation in E-world 2023 in Tokyo Metropolis Pavilion (May 23-25 2023)

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigdata–JAXA accredited space venture Tenchijin is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated E-world energy & water trade fair. The event, known as the international trade fair for leading energy and water related industries, will be held from May 23 2023 to May 25 2023 in Essen (North Rhine Westphalia), Germany.

Tokyo Pavilion

Tenchijin takes part of the Tokyo Pavilion at E-world. Tokyo Pavilion is led by Tokyo Metropolis, who selected 8 startups providing high technology products to energy and water industries.

Sustainable resource management with Big Data and AI

By presenting its AI powered land evaluation engine Tenchijin COMPASS, Tenchijin aims to introduce the potential impact the product can bring to the energy and water industries. Tenchijin COMPASS fuses and layers Smart Data to evaluate land potentials and risks to support companies take faster, better-informed decisions on carrying out their business activities in the most effective, efficient and sustainable ways.

Tenchijin will showcase two products:



Renewable Energy and Site Research visualizes the most suitable areas to build solar and onshore wind power plants. It supports solar and wind farm developers to maximize energy output and performance while minimizing social reluctance and environmental impact.



Water Leakage Risk Map visualizes the area of high water leakage risk. It supports public and private water utilities to reduce water leakage, non-revenue water and water inspection and maintenance costs and time, save resources and enhance operational efficiency.

Attending E-world 2023 presents unparalleled opportunities for Tenchijin to connect with industry influencers, leaders and potential partners. Tenchijin aims to strengthen its network, gain valuable industry insights and forge strategic alliances that will further propel its company growth and impact. With the strong anticipation for this event, CEO Yasuhito Sakuraba, Global Business Developers Adrien Lemal and Yuhei Urabe will attend the whole event to present Tenchijin COMPASS suite products and to connect with potential partners.

Tenchijin COMPASS can be used for free by creating an account on the Tenchijin website.

URL : https://tenchijin.co.jp/compass/?hl=en

: https://tenchijin.co.jp/compass/?hl=en Language: English, Japanese

Browsers: Google Chrome (recommended), only PC

If you are interested in customizing Tenchijin COMPASS or consulting on data analysis, please contact us at info-compass@tenchijin.co.jp

Access here for the details: https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

Contacts

Tenchijin, Inc.



Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO



info@tenchijin.co.jp