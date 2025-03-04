TenantCloud Introduces Stripe Capital to Provide Fast, Flexible Financing

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SaaS--TenantCloud, a leading property management software platform, has integrated with Stripe Capital to offer landlords and property managers quick access to business financing. This feature provides a seamless way to secure funding for property-related expenses, such as upgrades, emergency repairs, or expansion – directly within the TenantCloud platform.

Stripe Capital offers prequalified funding without lengthy applications, credit score requirements, or hidden fees. With this integration, eligible TenantCloud users can receive funds as soon as one to two business days if they’re approved. They can also set up automatic payments based on rental income to provide financial flexibility without disrupting cash flow.

Benefits of Stripe Capital for Landlords

Fast Access to Funds : Receive financing typically in one to two business days, a plus for last-minute emergency repairs.

: Receive financing typically in one to two business days, a plus for last-minute emergency repairs. One Flat Fee : No compounding interest charges or late fees – just a single, transparent fee that never changes.

: No compounding interest charges or late fees – just a single, transparent fee that never changes. Pay When You Get Paid* : Payments are automatically deducted based on rental income until the total owed is paid off.

: Payments are automatically deducted based on rental income until the total owed is paid off. No Impact to Your Personal Credit Score: Eligibility is based on business performance, and applying will not impact your personal credit score.

How It Works

Stripe Capital simplifies the financing process, handling underwriting, servicing, and cash advances based on a landlord’s business revenue and Stripe transaction history. Eligible TenantCloud users will receive a financing offer via email, outlining the funding amount, payment terms, and a flat service fee. Users can then customize their funding amount and apply for the offer with a few clicks. Approved funds are then deposited directly into their bank account within one to two business days.

“Without Stripe Capital, offering this type of financing to our customers would have required significant development, time, and resources. This integration allows us to support landlords with fast, flexible funding options,” said Mark DeHaan, CEO of TenantCloud.

Supporting Rental Business Growth

Stripe Capital’s accessible funding makes it an ideal solution for small and mid-sized property managers seeking to stabilize cash flow, upgrade rental units, or expand their portfolios. Eligible TenantCloud users can now access this funding solution without providing additional documentation or impacting their personal credit scores.

For more information about TenantCloud’s Stripe Capital integration, visit tenantcloud.com/pricing/business-financing.

About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a cloud-based property management platform designed to help landlords and property managers streamline operations. From online rent collection and maintenance tracking to lease management and financial reporting, TenantCloud provides an all-in-one solution for rental businesses of all sizes. Learn more at tenantcloud.com.

About Stripe Capital

Stripe Capital provides access to small business financing through an automated underwriting process. This allows businesses to access fast, flexible funding without impacting personal credit scores. Stripe handles the entire financing process, from application to servicing, to ensure a seamless experience. Learn more at stripe.com/capital.

All financing requests are subject to a final review prior to approval. Stripe Capital loans are issued by Celtic Bank, powered by Stripe. Stripe Capital merchant cash advances are provided by YouLend.

*Stripe Capital loans have a minimum amount due each repayment period, and if the minimum amount that you repay through sales doesn’t meet the minimum your account will be automatically debited the remaining amount at the end of the period.

