Ten Years After Launch, True Link Has Helped 250,000 Families Through Financial Challenges of Aging, Disability, Mental Health and Addiction

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ten years after launch, True Link – the financial solution for people with complex needs and the people who care for them – has served 250,000 families, manages over $1.1B in assets*, and supports individuals safely making $600 million of purchases every year. 97% of customers would recommend True Link to a friend.





Founded in 2013, True Link’s mission is to increase the independence and well-being of the vulnerable aging, people with disabilities, those recovering from addiction, and the people who care for them. The service allows a family member, professional, or other trusted party to set up a safe way for an individual to make day to day purchases.

Leslie, the daughter of an aging parent with memory loss, tells us that because of True Link, her mother has retained her financial independence and is “living her best life.” Leslie says she and her brother “ can rest assured from California and Florida that [mom] is safe, at least financially.”

David, who helps manage money for his older sister with disabilities, relates that she says her life is “more calm” because of the reliability and support from True Link. “ Luckily we had this lawyer who…suggested True Link. And really, I couldn’t believe that it was true.”

Every year, True Link helps prevent approximately $175M in fraud and unwanted purchases for our customers aged 60+. Over the decade since we launched, we have saved our customers an estimated $7.4 million in check cashing fees. And True Link’s customer support receives 99% “great” ratings.

“ We are so grateful to everyone – customers, professionals, team, and investors – who bet on us along the way and enabled us to get where we are,” said CEO Kai Stinchcombe. “ And the best is yet to come.”

True Link is backed by Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, QED Investors, Initialized Capital, Centana, Deciens, and Transpose, as well as Fifth Third Bancorp, Allianz Life Ventures, and Nippon Life, and works with more than 300 nonprofit organizations, 75 government organizations including half of state ABLE Act programs, 150 recovery centers, 250 banks and trust companies, and over 3,000 other professionals who support these populations.

About True Link

True Link Financial, Inc. is dedicated to increasing the independence and financial well-being of vulnerable individuals, including individuals with disabilities, elders, and adults with mental health conditions. Learn more at www.truelinkfinancial.com.

* Investment Management Services are provided through True Link Financial Advisors, LLC, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it constitute an endorsement by the SEC.

