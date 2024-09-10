Ten Percent Happier App Rebrands to Happier

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ten Percent Happier app is rebranding to Happier, marking a shift to a more personalized approach to mindfulness with the world’s best meditation teachers. The team has re-envisioned the app to offer fresh ways to meditate that meet meditators where they are–on and off the cushion. Moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, the app will now provide unique meditation plans for each user by checking in monthly about mood, needs, and time constraints, tailoring to individual challenges and mindfulness goals.





As Happier evolves, co-founder and 10% Happier podcast host Dan Harris will be leaving the company. After his on-air panic attack led him to meditation, Harris, who spent 21 years as an anchor and correspondent at ABC news, authored the NY Times #1 bestselling book 10% Happier and co-founded the Ten Percent Happier app with Ben Rubin and Derek Haswell. Since its 2015 launch, the app has been an Apple “Best Of” Award-Winner and served as a guide to millions.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we built and the impact it has had,” said Dan Harris, Co-founder of the Ten Percent Happier app. “The ability to wake up every day and do what I love – increase accessibility around meditation and help people set and achieve their goals – is not something I take for granted. In recent years, however, my co-founders and I developed significant differences that we could not resolve. We all tried our best, but we could not make it work. I have been experiencing a lot of sadness and grief about leaving the company, but I wish the whole team the best. They have some great ideas and will continue to help a lot of people. I’m energized and optimistic as I look ahead to what is next for me, my podcast, and my community.”

Harris has been instrumental in making meditation accessible through his books, podcast, and the app, helping countless people and dispelling the myth of a “right way” to meditate. Once a “fidgety skeptic” himself, he has shown that meditation can be practical and approachable. Harris will continue hosting the 10% Happier podcast and on March 1, 2025, he will take full ownership. The podcast will remain available on all major platforms, and existing subscriptions to both the app and the podcast will remain unchanged.

Harris’ co-founder, Ben Rubin, who has served as CEO since the app’s launch, will continue to lead Happier.

“Dan’s work to demystify meditation plays a pivotal role in introducing the practice to skeptics around the world,” says Rubin. “His relatable and moving content will remain in the app. The Happier team and I wish him all the best in his upcoming projects, and look forward to seeing what’s next for him.”

“We believe meditation has the power to change the world,” Rubin added. “For that to happen, more of us need to be doing it. We’re evolving Happier to meet the needs of today’s meditators by providing a more personal and direct experience with a diverse and deeply relatable group of meditation teachers. Our goal is to help individuals connect with mindfulness in ways they never thought possible, allowing them to get more out of meditation and give more to their lives.”

For more information on Dan Harris, visit danharris.com. For more information on Happier, visit HappierApp.com.

Contacts

Small Girls PR



happier@smallgirlspr.com