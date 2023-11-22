Temu Enlists Help of Consumers to Flag Scam Sites, Shares Tips to Shop Safely This Holiday Season

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Temu is seeking the support of its customers in identifying and reporting scam websites and apps that impersonate the e-commerce platform for fraudulent purposes. The company also provided helpful tips to ensure a safe shopping experience during the holiday season.





“With the rising popularity of our products and services, we’ve noticed the emergence of apps and websites impersonating our brand to cheat our customers,” said a Temu spokesperson. “We have taken legal action against these fraudulent entities. However, the judicial process and expected delays in addressing the issue with the hosting platforms and cloud services mean the resolution may not be immediate. Therefore, we urge consumers to support our efforts by reporting any such fraudulent activities they encounter.”

To address reports about fraudulent Temu websites, suspicious text messages or phone calls, consumers are encouraged to file a report with Temu at https://www.temu.com/bgch_report_suspicious.html. Additionally, consumers can file their complaints to the relevant authorities including the National Cyber Security Center (https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/about-this-website/report-scam-website) and Action Fraud (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/).

Common Scams To Beware:

Here are some of the common characteristics and techniques used by scam sites and apps:

Individuals report being contacted by someone claiming to be a courier, who then demands additional shipping fees.

There are cases where a seller, allegedly representing Temu, solicits payments through alternative methods, such as QR codes, e-wallets, or wire transfers.

Consumers have been deceived into making purchases and payments on websites or apps that closely mimic Temu, often accompanied by false notifications of winning a prize.

Unsolicited messages from unrecognized numbers have offered financial services or part-time jobs, requiring the recipient to provide personal details.

Reports include receiving calls from unknown numbers that either request personal information verification or offer unsolicited refunds.

Safe and Fun Shopping With Temu:

Temu is a safe and secure platform for online shopping, featuring a wide array of quality merchandise at attractive prices. Consumers can shop with peace of mind by checking that they are browsing on the official Temu website at www.temu.com, and by downloading the Temu app from the official Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Temu is a TrustedSite Certified Secure Site that adheres to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) when handling card data by encrypting data in storage and transmission. Temu collaborates with leading payment networks, leveraging their specialized security and authentication protocols — such as Visa Secure, MasterCard ID Check, American Express SafeKey, Discover ProtectBuy, and JCB J/Secure — to provide an additional layer of protection for its users.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers and brands around the world with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment.

