Tempus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 4

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced they will report financial results for the third quarter on Monday, November 4, 2024. The company will hold the third quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day. The company’s conference call that was previously scheduled for November 7, 2024 has been canceled.


The call will feature Tempus Founder and CEO, Eric Lefkofsky, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Rogers. The live audio webcast will be accessible through the events page of Tempus’ Investor Relations website. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following:

Conference ID: 7177136

Domestic Dial-in Number: (800) 715-9871

International Dial-in Number: (646) 307-1963

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btq3mpjc

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Contacts

Tempus Communications

Erin Carron

Erin.carron@tempus.com

Tempus Investor Relations

Elizabeth Krutoholow

Elizabeth.krutoholow@tempus.com

