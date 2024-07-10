Tempus Surpasses 500 Research Publications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, has reached a research milestone of over 500 research publications. In the last eight years, Tempus has invested in rigorous scientific research to validate its diagnostic offerings, while also working with biopharma and academic collaborators to publish research supported by the company’s multimodal data library. This research milestone includes published and/or acknowledged work, comprised of:





143 peer-reviewed articles , of which 106 were Tempus-authored;

, of which 106 were Tempus-authored; 291 poster presentations based on clinical and research data presented at major scientific conferences; and

based on clinical and research data presented at major scientific conferences; and 31 oral presentations at scientific meetings such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, and American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions.

“We have always prioritized scientific rigor around our offerings, and we are proud of the high quality research we’ve produced in the last eight years,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “We have always believed that our solutions can meaningfully advance clinical care for patients, and the breadth and depth of our research truly demonstrates that.”

In addition to the clinical validation of each Tempus test, including its algorithmic diagnostics like HRD and TO, Tempus has published landmark research around the clinical utility of its comprehensive portfolio of molecular profiling tests. Tempus has an increasingly large presence at the top oncology conferences around the world, including ASCO Annual Meeting and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, presenting almost 280 authored presentations that showcase the ways in which Tempus’ genomic sequencing tests and multimodal database are advancing both clinical care for patients, as well as the research and development of the next generation of cancer treatments.

“Having spent a lifetime advancing biomedical research, it is imperative for organizations like Tempus to contribute their findings back to the medical community,” said Norman E. Sharpless, MD, former Director of the National Cancer Institute and Senior Strategic Advisor at Tempus. “Researchers need data in order to advance findings, and it’s going to take the collective capabilities of everyone in the ecosystem to eradicate diseases like cancer.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

