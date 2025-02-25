Tempus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Year-over-year revenue growth accelerated to 35.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Gross profit growth accelerated to 49.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, led by Data and services

Ended the year with $940 million in Total Remaining Contract Value and 140% net revenue retention

Closed the acquisition of Ambry Genetics on February 3, 2025

Increases revenue guidance to $1.24 billion for 2025 and expect full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million, an improvement of approximately $110 million over 2024

“Our performance in 2024 reflects the strength of our core businesses, as Genomics continued to show strong volume growth and our Data business delivered record results throughout the year,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “We believe our investments in AI have positioned us well for the future, as technologies that seemed unimaginable a few short years ago increasingly allow us to make our diagnostics intelligent, helping patients live longer and healthier lives. We remain on track to achieve our key financial milestones, with expected robust revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2025.”

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Quarterly revenue increased 35.8% year-over-year to $200.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Genomics generated $120.4 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 30.6% year-over-year growth, with unit growth of 22.5% year-over-year. Data and services generated $80.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 44.6% year-over-year growth.

Quarterly gross profit increased 49.7% to $122.1 million, led by Data and services.

Net loss of ($13.0 million), which included $32.4 million of stock compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of ($50.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of ($75.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($7.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to ($35.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and ($21.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2024 Summary Results

Annual Revenue increased 30.4% year-over-year to $693.4 million in 2024. Genomics generated $451.7 million in revenue in 2024, representing 24.4% year-over-year growth, with unit growth of 23.8% year-over-year. Data and services generated $241.6 million in revenue in 2024, representing 43.2% year-over-year growth. Ended the year with $940 million in remaining Total Contract Value given that our net revenue retention improved to 140%.

Annual gross profit increased to $381.1 million in 2024, representing 33.2% growth year-over-year.

Net loss of ($705.8 million) in 2024, which included $547.7 million of stock compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $49.5 million year-over-year in 2024 to ($104.7 million).

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Ambry Genetics on February 3, 2025.

Announced the national launch of the Company’s FDA-approved, NGS-based in vitro diagnostic device, xT CDx which was granted ADLT status and a reimbursement rate of $4,500 per test.

Announced the impact of a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that will allow reimbursement for cardiac dysfunction assessments using the Tempus ECG-AF algorithm, currently paying $138/algorithm.

Signed agreements for in-network provider status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Blue Shield of California, and Avalon Healthcare Solutions.

Grew our network and are now connected to ~3,000 providers in the U.S.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) GAAP Results Revenue $ 200,680 $ 693,398 Year-over-year growth 35.8 % 30.4 % Gross Profit $ 122,064 $ 381,113 Loss from operations $ (50,700 ) $ (691,082 ) Net loss $ (13,014 ) $ (705,809 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,752 ) $ (104,707 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (6.23 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (1.58 )

Financial Guidance and 2025 Outlook

Tempus now expects full year 2025 revenue of approximately $1.24 billion for the consolidated Tempus and Ambry Genetics business, which represents approximately 79% annual growth, and Adjusted EBITDA of $5 million for full year 2025, an improvement of approximately $110 million over 2024.

For additional information on the quarter and full year, including a letter from our CEO and CFO, please visit our investor relations site investors.tempus.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast will begin today, February 24, 2025 after market close at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access details at:

Conference ID: 9601821

Domestic Dial-in Number: (888)-596-4144

International Dial-in Number: (646)-968-2525

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6qbep94p/

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at investors.tempus.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be made available on the company’s website after the event and will be accessible for one year. Visit the investor relations website to find the company’s latest deck, and commentary on the quarter and year by Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO and Jim Rogers, CFO, which will be discussed on the conference call and webcast.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in this release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Tempus also presents adjusted non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation (collectively, the “stock-based compensation adjustments”). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated as the sum of technology research and development expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) losses on equity method investments, (ii) changes in fair value of our warrant liability, warrant asset, marketable equity securities, contingent consideration liabilities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (iii) the payment of $2.3 million of our Series G-4 convertible preferred stock in connection with the initial public offering (the “G-4 Special Payment”), (iv) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (v) the settlement of certain historical and potential future disputes, and (vi) acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (v) losses on equity method investments, (vi) changes in fair value of our warrant liability, warrant asset, marketable equity securities, contingent consideration liabilities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (vii) stock-based compensation expense, (viii) employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense, (ix) the G-4 Special Payment, (x) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (xi) the settlement of certain historical and potential future disputes, and (xii) acquisition related expenses.

Tempus believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Tempus’ business. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by Tempus management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Tempus does not provide guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between Tempus’ forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income (loss) and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within Tempus’ control, may vary greatly between periods, and could significantly impact future financial results.

Other Key Metrics

Total Remaining Contract Value (TCV) is equal to the total potential value of signed contracts and assumes the exercise of all contract options, all discretionary opt-ins, and no early termination. Remaining TCV excludes any revenue recognized to date on these contracts or any future adjustments made to the contractual value as a result of amendments or terminations.

Net Revenue Retention compares the annual Insights product revenue generated from all customers that made an Insights purchase in one year to the annual Insights product revenue generated from the same cohort of customers in the subsequent year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Tempus’ expected financial results for full year 2025; whether investments in AI have positioned Tempus well for the future; and the ability of Tempus’ diagnostics to help patients live longer and healthier lives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments, including Tempus’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Ambry Genetics; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2025, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Net revenue Genomics $ 451,749 $ 363,022 $ 197,984 Data and services 241,649 168,800 122,684 Total net revenue $ 693,398 $ 531,822 $ 320,668 Cost and operating expenses Cost of revenues, genomics 243,467 189,165 150,255 Cost of revenues, data and services 68,818 56,482 40,227 Technology research and development 167,519 95,155 79,093 Research and development 149,325 90,343 83,158 Selling, general and administrative 755,351 296,760 233,377 Total cost and operating expenses 1,384,480 727,905 586,110 Loss from operations $ (691,082 ) $ (196,083 ) $ (265,442 ) Interest income 11,084 7,601 3,032 Interest expense (53,653 ) (46,869 ) (21,894 ) Other income (expense), net 32,336 21,822 (4,846 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (701,315 ) $ (213,529 ) $ (289,150 ) Provision for income taxes (266 ) (288 ) (66 ) Losses from equity method investments (4,228 ) (301 ) (595 ) Net Loss $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) $ (289,811 ) Accretion of convertible preferred stock to redemption value — (4,338 ) (301 ) Dividends on Series A, B, B-1, B-2, C, D, E, F, G, G-3, and G-4 preferred shares (39,347 ) (44,497 ) (40,975 ) Cumulative undeclared dividends on Series C preferred shares (1,174 ) (3,011 ) (2,841 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted (746,330 ) (265,964 ) (333,928 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (6.23 ) $ (4.20 ) $ (5.30 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 119,849 63,306 63,032 Comprehensive Loss, net of tax Net loss $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) $ (289,811 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 89 (13 ) 29 Comprehensive loss $ (705,720 ) $ (214,131 ) $ (289,782 )

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,954 $ 165,767 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,141 and $1,115 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 154,819 94,462 Inventory 38,386 28,845 Warrant asset — 5,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,135 17,295 Marketable equity securities 107,309 31,807 Deferred offering costs — 7,085 Total current assets $ 667,603 $ 350,331 Property and equipment, net 58,056 61,681 Goodwill 73,343 73,354 Warrant asset, less current portion — 4,930 Intangible assets, net 11,716 21,916 Investments and other assets 8,305 8,971 Investment in joint venture 91,450 — Warrant contract asset, less current portion — 21,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,762 20,530 Restricted cash 881 840 Total Assets $ 926,116 $ 564,052 Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity (deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable 53,804 54,421 Accrued expenses 130,407 82,517 Deferred revenue 75,981 64,860 Deferred other income 15,955 — Other current liabilities 6,964 8,213 Operating lease liabilities 6,459 6,437 Accrued data licensing fees 1,500 6,382 Accrued dividends — 9,797 Total current liabilities $ 291,070 $ 232,627 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 26,199 32,040 Convertible promissory note 168,192 193,124 Warrant liability — 34,500 Other long-term liabilities 15,980 19,751 Interest payable 70,450 55,321 Long-term debt, net 267,244 256,541 Deferred other income, less current portion 23,932 — Deferred revenue, less current portion 6,710 16,768 Total Liabilities $ 869,777 $ 840,672

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, no and 69,803,765 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; no and 63,525,953 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $1,130,429 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 1,105,543 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Class A Voting Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 and 200,228,024 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 157,076,972 and 58,367,961 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16 $ 6 Class B Voting Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 and 5,374,899 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 5,043,789 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 — Non-voting Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, no and 66,946,627 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and 5,205,802 shares issued and 5,060,336 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 — 0 Treasury Stock, 145,466 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, at cost (3,602 ) (3,602 ) Additional Paid-In Capital 2,210,664 18,345 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 94 5 Accumulated deficit (2,150,834 ) (1,396,917 ) Total Stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 56,339 $ (1,382,163 ) Total Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock,

and Stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 926,116 $ 564,052

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) $ (289,811 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Change in fair value of warrant liability $ 42,400 $ (8,000 ) $ 4,700 Gain on warrant termination (39,100 ) — — Reversal of warrant contract asset amortization (16,301 ) — — Gain on warrant exercise (173 ) — — Stock-based compensation 534,138 — — Amortization of warrant contract asset 4,843 5,221 4,720 Change in fair value of warrant asset (18,302 ) (4,100 ) — Gain on marketable equity securities (12,110 ) (9,807 ) — Losses from equity method investments 4,228 301 595 Amortization of original issue discount 1,382 1,117 238 Amortization of deferred financing fees 510 510 139 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 72 (400 ) (3,701 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,245 33,049 30,029 Provision for bad debt expense 680 1,646 3,867 Provision for obsolete inventory — — 1,938 Amortization of finance right-of-use lease assets — 283 381 Non-cash operating lease costs 6,047 6,760 6,427 Minimum accretion expense 197 90 455 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,359 — PIK interest added to principal 8,811 3,587 — Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (61,037 ) (7,347 ) (8,203 ) Inventory (9,541 ) (6,563 ) (1,312 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,683 ) (6,474 ) (1,094 ) Investments and other assets (751 ) (4,209 ) (2,296 ) Accounts payable (23,852 ) (23,363 ) (7,915 ) Deferred revenue (20,942 ) (26,412 ) 67,626 Deferred other income 39,887 — — Accrued data licensing fees (5,000 ) (9,121 ) (6,746 ) Accrued expenses & other 50,540 38,577 22,803 Interest payable 15,129 15,836 16,395 Operating lease liabilities (8,553 ) (8,761 ) (7,439 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (189,045 ) $ (214,339 ) $ (168,204 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (22,121 ) $ (34,608 ) $ (18,377 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities 23,098 — — Purchases of marketable equity securities (36,183 ) — — Business combinations, net of cash acquired (Note 3) — (5,705 ) (39,562 ) Investment in joint venture (95,186 ) — — Net cash used in investing activities $ (130,392 ) $ (40,313 ) $ (57,939 )

Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions $ 381,951 $ — $ — Tax withholding related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (69,918 ) — — Issuance of Series G-3 Preferred Stock, net of offering costs — — 92,199 Issuance of Series G-4 Preferred Stock, net of offering costs — 44,885 — Issuance of Series G-5 Preferred Stock 199,750 — — Principal payments on finance lease liabilities — (288 ) (375 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (3,602 ) — Payment of deferred offering costs (8,766 ) (698 ) (2,883 ) Payment of deferred financing fees — — (2,550 ) Dividends paid (5,625 ) (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of original issue discount — 82,875 170,625 Payment of indemnity holdback related to acquisition (813 ) — — G-4 Special Payment (2,250 ) — — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 494,329 $ 117,547 $ 251,391 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash $ 336 $ (19 ) $ 17 Net increase (decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 175,228 $ (137,124 ) $ 25,265 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 166,607 303,731 278,466 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 341,835 $ 166,607 $ 303,731 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash are Comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,954 $ 165,767 $ 302,938 Restricted cash 881 840 793 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 341,835 $ 166,607 $ 303,731 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 28,045 $ 16,913 $ 4,664 Cash paid for income taxes $ 206 $ 161 $ 6 Marketable equity securities received on accounts receivable $ 22,000 $ 22,000 $ — Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Dividends payable $ 5,487 $ 12,535 $ 5,625 Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 4,292 $ 6,137 $ 2,408 Deferred offering costs, accrued but not yet paid $ — $ 3,504 $ 2,391 Redemption of convertible promissory note $ 24,932 $ 27,970 $ 17,142 Non-voting common stock issued in connection with business combinations $ 344 $ 9,209 $ 4,947 Non-voting common stock issued in connection with contingent consideration $ — $ — $ 4,304 Accretion of convertible preferred stock to redemption value $ — $ 4,338 $ 301 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 1,997 $ 1,097 $ 41,815 Finance lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use-assets $ — $ — $ 664 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock in connection with initial public offering $ 1,348,809 $ — $ — Taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units not yet paid $ 20 $ — $ — Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital upon initial public offering $ 12,347 $ — $ — Issuance of Series G-3 Preferred Stock $ 3,809 $ 2,738 $ — Issuance of warrant $ — $ 4,223 $ — Issuance of Series G-4 Preferred Stock $ 611 $ — $ — Issuance of common stock in connection with contingent consideration $ 847 $ — $ —

Tempus Communications

Erin Carron

media@tempus.com



Tempus Investor Relations

Elizabeth Krutoholow

Elizabeth.krutoholow@tempus.com