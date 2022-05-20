Tempus Launches Psychiatric Real-World Data Program to Advance Personalized Medicine

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced the launch of Tempus N+, a program that aims to power precision medicine solutions through the use of real-world data for mental health. Tempus is collaborating with academic medical institutions around the country to create a sustainable and secure infrastructure to collect and analyze the molecular and clinical data required to foster research that will inform the future of mental health treatment.

Advances in psychiatric care have been hindered by the lack of access to robust, multimodal datasets in which novel insights can be found. Historically, only small, segmented datasets have been made available, most of which are limited to single modalities and do not include prospective, longitudinal outcomes. Tempus is working towards leveling those obstacles by creating a platform in which institutions can both seamlessly and securely contribute their own real-world data, while providing its clinicians and researchers with access to the collective multimodal dataset to accelerate new research.

Tempus’ integrated operating system for mental health empowers providers to make data-driven treatment decisions for patients with neurological and psychiatric conditions. This system is powered by secure data pipelines built to collect, cleanse, and structure de-identified data at scale, and the Tempus N+ program allows participating clinicians access to these datasets in order to bring new insights to life at various stages of development and validation.

Translating the learnings and success of its centralized oncology platform, Tempus has created the foundation of this growing dataset in mental health with nP, its whole-exome pharmacogenomic test, which provides clinicians with the clinical and molecular data needed to personalize their patient’s treatment. Tempus’ existing EMR integration capabilities with healthcare providers offers participating institutions sustainable and secure access to share and interrogate de-identified real-world datasets in which researchers can test and validate hypotheses.

“We believe that this kind of collective platform is the unmet need in the field of psychiatry, and we are committed to laying the groundwork required to introduce a new, heightened form of personalized medicine to patients,” said Joel Dudley, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus.

