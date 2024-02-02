Tempus Introduces AI-enabled Assistant, Tempus One, Into Lens Data Analytics Platform to Accelerate Research

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced the integration of its signature Tempus One technology into its Lens data analytics platform. The AI-enabled Tempus One technology will leverage advancements in generative AI to provide researchers the tools they need to seamlessly analyze Tempus’ de-identified, multimodal data library to glean insights, build patient cohorts, interrogate patient populations, and more.





Tempus One was broadly released to physicians at the 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting, designed as an AI-enabled clinical assistant that allows rapid and easy queries through voice or typing, leveraging access to their patients’ full clinical and molecular profile, combined with all relevant guidelines for up-to-date standard of care insights. Now, this generative AI technology is being introduced to Tempus’ research collaborators within the Tempus Lens platform, to more seamlessly identify and analyze cohorts of interest, to quickly answer questions and develop deeper insights.

The integration of Tempus One into Lens will begin with the inclusion of user Q&A through an in-app chat assistant powered by large language models (LLMs) across the Lens platform, which will make the vast amounts of data more accessible for researchers through the enhanced support function. Users will be able to send questions directly to the chat, receive real time answers including citations and links to additional information, and provide feedback on chat response quality. The integration will also include a cohort building technology facilitated by LLMs, allowing users to more quickly size and find patient cohorts across a hundred clinical and molecular attributes within Tempus’ dataset.

“We are looking forward to expanding our Tempus One technology to our life sciences collaborators,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “The incorporation of our generative AI capabilities into Lens will improve the functionality of the platform for users, so they can more easily leverage our data and insights at their fingertips.”

