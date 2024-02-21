Tempus Expanding Access to its Next-Generation Sequencing Tests as an In-Network Provider for Cigna

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced that the company has signed an agreement for in-network provider status with Cigna Healthcare. The collaboration signifies an important stride in enhancing accessibility to Tempus’ array of molecular profiling tests for Cigna’s extensive network, which comprises approximately 16 million members.





At the core of Tempus’ offerings is a comprehensive molecular profiling portfolio that equips physicians with tailored solutions to help optimize treatment decisions throughout each patient’s clinical care journey. The inclusion of Tempus’ assays in Cigna’s in-network coverage is poised to facilitate broader access to precision oncology care. Notably, this may result in reduced out-of-pocket costs for patients undergoing such testing, aligning with the specifics of their individual plans.

“Comprehensive molecular profiling is a critical tool for physicians seeking to optimize their patients’ treatment plan, so we are thrilled to broaden access to this technology to Cigna’s many members across the country,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

