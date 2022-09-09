Tempus Announces Three Abstracts Accepted For Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced three abstracts were accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, which convenes in Paris, France from September 9-13, 2022. Tempus is presenting all three abstracts, including one oral presentation and two poster presentations.

“As we continue to expand our comprehensive precision oncology solutions for clinical use in Europe, we are thrilled to be presenting research for the first time at ESMO this year,” said James L. Chen, MD, Senior Vice President of Cancer Informatics at Tempus. “This year’s abstracts showcase Tempus’ deep molecular profiling capabilities, including our use of AI-driven diagnostic tests, to inform data-driven patient care.”

This year, Tempus will share a few of its latest scientific and clinical research findings via oral discussion and poster presentations, including:

Poster Presentation (923P) : Molecular classification of cancers of unknown primary expands and refines treatment options Session Date & Time : September 11, 2022 Location : Poster Area, Hall 4, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Overview : In this retrospective study, Tempus’ Tumor Origin (TO) AI-driven algorithmic test – which uses tumor RNA expression results to predict the patient’s most likely cancer type from 68 possible diagnoses – was shown to provide meaningful data that would have affected physicians’ treatment decision-making for patients with cancer of unknown primary (CUP). In a study of 289 patients, 81% of patients with CUP would have their treatment informed by TO tumor classification, ultimately expanding the treatment options for CUP patients.

: Molecular classification of cancers of unknown primary expands and refines treatment options Oral Discussion (1529MO) : The genomic landscape of small cell lung cancer in never smoking patients Session Date & Time : September 12, 2022 Location : 7.3.O, Orléans Auditorium, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Overview : Tempus conducted a retrospective analysis of de-identified records from small cell lung cancer patients who reported “never smoking” or “current/former smoking” status who underwent comprehensive genomic profiling with the Tempus xT assay. It was determined that “never smoking” patients were more likely to harbor mutations in oncogenic drivers (e.g., EGFR and PIK3CA) and exhibited lower tumor mutational burden (TMB) and immune cell infiltration than “current/former smoking” patients. Ultimately, this study found that the genomic landscape of non-smokers with small cell lung cancer significantly differs from that of smokers with small cell lung cancer.

: The genomic landscape of small cell lung cancer in never smoking patients Poster Presentation (1107P) : BRAF mutations and fusions in a real-world cohort of non-small cell lung cancer patients Session Date & Time : September 12, 2022 Location : Poster Area, Hall 4, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Overview : Tempus retrospectively analyzed de-identified records from 6,511 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that underwent comprehensive genomic profiling with the Tempus xT assay for BRAF Class I/II/III/other/unclassified mutations. This study found that the prevalence of specific biomarkers varied by class of BRAF mutation, including EGFR, KRAS, and NF1, ultimately determining that the genomic profiles of patients with BRAF alterations are distinct by class of the variant.

: BRAF mutations and fusions in a real-world cohort of non-small cell lung cancer patients

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

