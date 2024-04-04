Tempo Introduces “Fitness Refund” to Relieve Consumers from Unused Gym Memberships This Tax Season

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, just in time for tax season, Tempo is introducing a “Fitness Refund” for consumers wasting money on unused gym memberships. For those looking to experience a more convenient and flexible fitness option, the refund offering will cover the cost of an average gym cancellation fee when they sign up for Tempo Training to try a more personalized way to work out in the comfort of home.









Every January, tens of thousands of Americans join a gym or recommit to going to one they already pay for. However, it’s certainly not the only way to work out. For many, commuting to the gym and planning what exercises to do hinders their ability to stay consistent and reach their fitness goals. By the time tax season in April arrives, gym-goers’ frequency declines, resulting in an estimated $397 million lost on unused gym memberships over the course of a year. When people ultimately decide to leave the gym, they’re charged another month’s payment just to cancel.

To support those looking for an alternative to the gym and ease the transition, Tempo’s “Fitness Refund” covers the cost of an average gym cancellation fee, typically the cost of one month’s membership, and gives participants the opportunity to try Tempo Training free for 30 days. Plus, the first five participants will get a free Tempo Move Trainer to kickstart their fitness journey.

Tempo Training is designed for those who want the results of a gym, but have a hard time making the gym work for them. Tempo Training provides the convenience of unlimited, on-demand virtual training backed by AI that adapts your training plan with the most effective workout to help you reach your goals – much like a personal trainer would do. Members get individualized strength training guidance that’s compatible with any adjustable weight set and 3D body scanning to help measure their progress. Simply put, Tempo Training takes the guesswork out of working out.

“We’re excited to offer a “Fitness Refund” to offset the financial burden of gym cancellation fees and introduce people to a whole new way of working out with Tempo Training,” said Moawia Eldeeb, Tempo CEO and co-founder. “At Tempo, we’ve set out to create the world’s best training experience that’s tailored to each individual, setting them on a path to consistent progress and results.”

How it Works

From April 2-15, consumers who sign up for Tempo Training will receive a refund equivalent to the average gym cancellation fee – $70.

To redeem:

Visit: https://www.getyourfitnessrefund.com/

Join Tempo to activate your 30-day free trial (pay nothing at “checkout”). Download the Tempo app , and start training.

, and start training. Once you join, you’ll receive a link to a refund claim form – complete this by May 15th to be eligible.

Get paid $70! Approved refunds will be sent as a digital prepaid card once your free trial ends.

If you don’t fall in love with Tempo during your first 30 days, contact customer support to cancel before your first auto payment occurs. After that, membership with a 6 month contract is only $39/month.

About Tempo

Tempo builds technology that creates the only adaptable training plans in the market. The complete fitness service integrates biometry, AI, and 3D camera technology to create a fully individualized workout experience that optimizes daily. By customizing every stage of working out with science-backed weightlifting exercises, Tempo puts you on the fastest, most effective path to results. For more information, visit www.tempo.fit or follow Tempo on Instagram.

