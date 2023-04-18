Tempo Agrees to Acquire Old Street Solutions, Bringing Powerful Data Visualization Capabilities to Product Development Organizations to Keep Execution On Track

Old Street Solutions’ Industry-Leading Products Will Enhance Tempo’s Portfolio Management Suite with Highly Customizable, Visually Appealing Charts and Reports that Improve Team Collaboration

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempo Software, a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for product development organizations, today announced the agreement to acquire Amovos SRO (which operates the Old Street Solutions brand) (“Old Street Solutions”), an Atlassian Marketplace Partner simplifying Jira and Confluence with their popular Custom Charts for Jira and Custom Charts for Confluence apps. The acquisition will expand Tempo’s Atlassian-based product suite providing users with easy-to-use, customizable data visualizations of Jira data, so teams can focus on getting work done quickly, not struggling with complicated corporate reporting tools.

Today’s product development teams must make every minute count. Organizations using Tempo’s software achieve greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy, tapping into data to track project progress and make necessary adjustments in real-time.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Old Street Solutions to Tempo, as it marks another significant step forward in our mission to empower teams to work better together,” said Mark Lorion, CEO at Tempo Software. “Data visualization and reporting capabilities are essential to any Strategic Portfolio Management solution and help our customers to make informed decisions and improve their product development processes. Through it, we enable organizations to see their entire process clearly and to gain insights into optimizing their plans, capacity, and costs.”

Tempo continues to see strong financial momentum, surpassing $100M ARR in 2022. As the Atlassian Partner of the Year for Enterprise App Services, Tempo helps organizations across various industries build better together on Jira and other collaborative work management platforms.

Custom Charts for Jira, Old Street Solutions’ flagship product, is one of the fastest-growing paid apps on the Atlassian Marketplace. With Custom Charts for Jira, organizations using Jira can build charts and reports for numerous processes and teams, including Agile, hybrid working, IT Service Management (ITSM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM). With an easy-to-use interface and myriad of customization capabilities in addition to pre-made templates, teams can tailor charts to any audience and even share them externally. Old Street Solutions also offers Custom Jira Charts for Confluence to improve collaboration by making Jira reporting accessible to those who only work in Confluence.

“Tempo is committed to empowering adaptability and helping teams collaborate efficiently in Atlassian without overwhelming their capacity. At Old Street Solutions, we share a similar mission: revolutionizing how organizations work by making the Atlassian ecosystem easy and accessible for everyone,” said Chris Cooke, CEO at Old Street Solutions. “In joining Tempo, we will be able to bring our award-winning products to an even larger audience and immediately empower flexible portfolio management for the world’s leading organizations.”

Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, budget management, strategic roadmapping, and program management for product management and software engineering teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time – the most precious, and finite resource – is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users’ workflows.

Headquartered in Boston, Tempo Software is one of the largest and most successful companies in the Atlassian ecosystem. With one out of three Fortune 500 companies choosing Tempo, the company has more than 28,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries. It works with hundreds of partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages. To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io.

Old Street Solutions is a globally distributed team making custom reporting software for Jira dashboards that anyone can start using straight away. We aim to eliminate the steep learning curve that comes with most business intelligence platforms, so that business teams and non-technical users can produce live reports in minutes. Users can build any kind of chart they want, directly on the dashboard, and instantly become more useful to their team and stakeholders.

Custom Charts continues to be one of the fastest-growing paid apps on the Atlassian Marketplace and has earned two Atlassian Partner Awards – Fastest Growing Cloud App and Work Management for All App. The latter award is testament to our efforts to make reporting accessible to any team, including support, management, marketing, operations, and HR. To learn more about Old Street, visit https://www.oldstreetsolutions.com/

