Temelio and UpMetrics Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Grantmaking and Impact Measurement for the Social Sector

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#grantmaking–Temelio and UpMetrics have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming grantmaking and impact measurement in the social sector. The collaboration integrates Temelio’s grant management software with UpMetrics’ impact analytics platform, creating a comprehensive solution that enhances collaboration between funders and grantees and supports data-driven decision-making to amplify social impact.





“We are thrilled to partner with UpMetrics to bring together modern grantmaking software and a purpose-built impact tracking tool into one unified solution. Through this partnership we hope to empower our clients and their grantees to measure, visualize, and understand their impact data to drive better decision making and increase future impact,” said Maya Kuppermann, Co-Founder and CEO of Temelio.

After grants are awarded, grantees will use UpMetrics’ post-grant reporting tools to provide real-time updates and insights, replacing outdated static reports with continuous learning and collaboration. “We are excited to partner with Temelio to co-create a solution that empowers grantmakers and grantees to leverage information and relationships more effectively, both pre- and post-grant,” said Drew Payne, CEO of UpMetrics. “As we collectively address social and environmental challenges, it’s essential to utilize information to drive upfront alignment and ongoing learning. Together with co-founders Maya Kuppermann and Ruthwick Pathireddy, we are committed to making this vision a reality.”

The partnership combines two purpose-built solutions to streamline the grantmaking process and harness industry-leading technologies for grant management and impact measurement. This collaboration aims to advance the philanthropic sector’s mission to maximize its impact on social and environmental challenges, ultimately channeling more capital and resources to organizations creating meaningful change.

About Temelio

Temelio offers grant management software that integrates seamlessly into foundation operations, simplifying the grantmaking process and enhancing relationships with grantees. By automating workflows and streamlining reporting, Temelio helps foundations track funds efficiently and achieve lasting impact.

About UpMetrics

UpMetrics provides impact measurement and management software for the social sector, transforming how organizations gather, analyze, and leverage data. The platform enables users to measure impact with ease, collaborate effectively, and make data-driven decisions that accelerate social and environmental change.

