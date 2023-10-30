TELUS International Launches Fuel iX to Drive AI-fueled Intelligent Experiences for Brands and Their Customers

TELUS International Fuel iX drives value for clients by providing an end-to-end next generation customer experience solution fueled by GenAI – including digital consulting, data analytics, self-service applications, and AI-enabled platform integration

Eight-week accelerator program unlocks GenAI potential with a path to production for companies at the start of their AI journeys

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced the launch of Fuel iX, the company’s enhanced solution backed by the power of generative AI (GenAI) to deliver end-to-end CX innovation and AI-fueled intelligent experiences (iX). With Fuel iX, TELUS International helps global clients meet critical CX business needs faster, and more strategically, than ever before.









TELUS International’s comprehensive suite of innovative services combine digital consulting, data services and analytics, web and mobile application development, and an AI-fueled platform. The solution helps companies overcome disjointed data and organization silos, and ensures that AI is embedded in the functionality of day-to-day CX operations and workflows so that companies adopt it, employees use it, and customers benefit from it.

“Since our company’s inception, we have been committed to driving value for our clients by helping them grow revenue, take costs and risks out of their business and serve and exceed the expectations of their customers more effectively by evolving, advancing and enhancing our capabilities to incorporate leading-edge technologies,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Fuel iX is in many ways, a culmination of our team’s significant efforts over the years to position ourselves to offer a complete, end-to-end CX journey, fueled by GenAI.”

According to Deloitte, nearly two-thirds (62%) of contact centers are delivering disjointed CX across communications channels. Additionally, 34% of customers, according to the Call Centre Management Association, are most frustrated when passed to another representative during a contact or call. Fuel iX ameliorates these challenges by providing brands with end-to-end support, from consultation on strategy and roadmaps, to building the full platform and data layer, to operating a cohesive, differentiated solution to delight their end users. These integrated services address the bottleneck many companies endure in gathering accurate, high-quality datasets and accelerates the pace of proof of concept to production, all within secure, sovereign instances where client data is protected and private. Fuel iX leads brands along this path, all guided by TELUS International’s “humanity-in-the-loop approach,” leveraging reinforcement learning through human feedback to suppress data inaccuracies and bias.

As the name suggests, Fuel iX brings together the full spectrum of intelligent experiences across customer, digital, voice, user, employee and human experience. It’s with this holistic internal and external engagement view, that GenAI technology can truly create tangible value for clients. The company is already working with several clients as part of the Fuel iX offering, including iRobot and TELUS.

“We’re committed to helping businesses around the globe thrive in a digital world,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS, and President, TELUS Business Solutions and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. “Leveraging these contextual and conversational capabilities gives us the edge for providing AI-powered innovations that create opportunities to transform customer experience, drive greater productivity, and fuel data monetization growth.”

“As a customer-first organization, it is important that iRobot Customer Care is equipping our employees with the tools they need to efficiently and successfully resolve issues,” said Ledia Dilo, Vice-president, Head of Global Customer Care and Fulfillment at iRobot. “TELUS International’s AI agent-assist bot has been a part of improving our agents’ confidence and reducing new-hire average call handle time (AHT) by more than 10% (and up to 25% in the first five weeks). iRobot is delighted to have been recognized as ICMI’s 2023 Contact Center of the Year, and we look forward to leveraging the TELUS International GenAI platform as a way to continue improving our customer and employee experience moving forward.”

GenAI Jumpstart Accelerator Program

For companies at an early stage of their AI and data journey, TELUS International’s GenAI Jumpstart accelerator program provides an eight-week engagement to help unlock the GenAI potential in an organization. With a path-to-production focus, the accelerator program can rapidly identify GenAI use cases, build powerful risk mitigation tools, and deliver a bespoke prototype to help demonstrate the value of AI to the business.

“As part of GenAI Jumpstart, we’ve been working with a leading global financial services firm to create a GenAI customer service chatbot to empower customers with a robust conversational literacy tool,” said Tobias Dengal, President of WillowTree, a TELUS International Company. “We designed guardrails and used sophisticated methods of hallucination mitigation to keep the conversation between the customer and the bot relevant and high value. For this particular client, the engagement took less than eight weeks to design a full proof of concept and path-to-production vision that can now be enhanced with additional Fuel iX capabilities.”

Fuel iX is available now. For more information visit: fuel-ix.ai

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.3 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

