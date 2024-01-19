Telstra International Takes First Step in Enhancing Network Capabilities in Latin America

Initial focus on Mexico bolstered by strategic partnerships and a new dedicated point-of-presence in Dallas, Texas

Telstra International will focus its initial expansion efforts on Mexico, as the new PoP is a critical gateway for internet and IP traffic to and from the region. This will allow enterprise and wholesale customers located in countries all over the world (including throughout Latin America) to easily integrate into Telstra’s expansive connectivity network, enhancing their global reach and accessibility. The strategic location also enables Mexican multinational corporations seeking to connect to other regions to plug into the network to reach Asia-Pacific and Europe and likewise, APAC multinationals can now reach Mexico through the same gateway.

Telstra International’s expansion is driven by the increasing demand for connectivity solutions in the region. Telegeography1 estimates that, on average, 84% of the total internet traffic to and from Latin America currently goes through the United States and Canada. This is expected to grow as international bandwidth demand steadily increases in Latin America and major international bandwidth markets in the region such as Mexico, continue to rely on connectivity into the U.S. to reach global markets such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Throughout Mexico, Telstra International now offers global internet, IP transit, and virtual private networks. Telstra International also provides access to more than 10 carrier-neutral data centers in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, and Guadalajara, and delivers endpoint termination services for ethernet private lines and MPLS in all of Mexico’s major data centers, enterprise buildings and business parks. These network enhancements facilitate low-latency connectivity into the Mexican Stock Exchange as well, which is important for serving customers in the financial services industry, a key growth area for Telstra globally.

“We’re focused on Latin America as a key growth market as we expect to see increased demand for connectivity from enterprises, hyperscalers and wholesale customers between APAC and the region driven by a technology boom and growing economies. Our official expansion and continued investments in digital infrastructure position us well to offer customers simple and secure options to connect to this dynamic region and leverage our global network,” said Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International.

“Looking ahead, Telstra International will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure through additional PoPs and collaborate with our industry partners to provide critical connectivity and capacity to more Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Colombia.”

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. Telstra International provides services to thousands of business, government, carrier and OTT customers. Over several decades we have established the largest wholly-owned subsea cable network in the Asia-Pacific, with a unique and diverse set of infrastructure that offers access to the most intra-Asia lit capacity. We empower businesses with innovative technology solutions including data and IP networks, and network application services such as managed networks, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated software applications and services. These services are underpinned by our subsea cable network, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas and access to more than 2,000 Points of Presences (PoPs) in more than 200 countries and territories globally. In July 2022 Telstra completed the acquisition of Digicel Pacific, the largest mobile operator in the South Pacific region. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/global.

