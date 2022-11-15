Television Business International Announces 2022 Content Innovation Awards Winners

Winners include YouTube Originals, Banijay Rights, Keshet International, Cineflix Rights and more
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad and The Masked Singer were among the stand-out shows celebrating success at the 8th Content Innovation Awards (CIA), which took place this evening at Church House Westminster in London.
Companies including YouTube, Cineflix, Banijay Rights and BBC Studios took home prizes in key Awards categories at the annual CIA’s, which are run by industry leading title Television Business International (TBI).
The CIAs, which this year coincide with Informa Tech’s Media and Entertainment Leaders Summit, taking place tomorrow also at Church House Westminster, are a highly-coveted awards program that celebrate the best content and those behind it, as well as the wide-ranging achievements of the individuals who are transforming today’s streaming & TV industry around the world.
Special Award winners being honoured this year included Viaplay’s CEO Anders Jensen, Viaplay’s EVP and Chief Content Officer Filippa Wallestam, Creative Diversity Network’s CEO Deborah Williams and Banijay Rights’ VP of Digital Shaun Keeble.
The judges for this year’s CIA awards include Annika Allen, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at All3Media; Mikiko Nishiyama, EVP of International Business Development at Nippon TV; Sean Henry, VP, Content Strategy & Acquisitions, Kids EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery; Bea Hegedus, Executive Managing Director, Distribution at Vice Media Group; Datta Dave, Co-founder and Partner at Tulsea; Solange Attwood, EVP at Blue Ant International; Jeff Ford, Freelance Consultant; Paul Robinson, Managing Director at Kartoon Channel! Worldwide; David Ellender, CEO of studios at Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group; Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director Media and Entertainment at Omdia; Richard Middleton, Editor at TBI; Rose Hughes, VP of Sales for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at Red Arrow Studios International; Jonathan Broughton, Head of Strategy at EBU; Siobhan Crawford, Co-Founder at Glow Media; Stuart Thomson, Editor at Digital TV Europe and Nathalie Lethbridge, Founder at Atonik Digital.
The winners of the CIA Awards are as follows:
Best Animated Kids Programme
Gutsy Animations for Moominvalley
Best Short-Form Series
YouTube Originals for In Space With Markiplier
Distribution Innovation
Amagi Corporation for Amagi CONNECT – an end-to-end content marketplace for FAST Platforms
Entertainment Format of the Year
Bandicoot for The Masked Singer
Best Live Action Kids Programme
YouTube Originals for The Workout Badges
Reality Show of the Year
Banijay Rights for Hunted
Best True Crime Series
Rise Films and Universal International Studios for Once Upon a Time in Londongrad
Best Documentary Series
Banijay Rights for Janet Jackson
The Sustainability & Innovation Award
YouTube Originals for Dear Earth
Rising Star Award
Shaun Keeble, VP of Digital, Banijay Rights
Kids Launch of the Year
Shaftesbury for Ruby and the Well
Best Documentary
YouTube Originals and The SpringHill Company for I Promise
Best Returning Drama Series
Banijay Rights for Peaky Blinders (Season 6)
The Representation and Inclusion Award
Keshet International for Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism
Outstanding Contribution to Content
Anders Jensen, CEO, Viaplay
Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Viaplay
Competition Show of the Year
Bandicoot for The Masked Singer
Factual Entertainment Programme of the Year
YouTube Originals for Race Around Britain
Series Launch of the Year
BBC Studios Distribution for The 1% Club
Best Debut Drama Series
Cineflix Rights for Irvine Welsh’s Crime
Excellence in TV Award
Deborah Williams, Executive director, Creative Diversity Network
