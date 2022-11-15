Television Business International Announces 2022 Content Innovation Awards Winners

Winners include YouTube Originals, Banijay Rights, Keshet International, Cineflix Rights and more

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad and The Masked Singer were among the stand-out shows celebrating success at the 8th Content Innovation Awards (CIA), which took place this evening at Church House Westminster in London.

Companies including YouTube, Cineflix, Banijay Rights and BBC Studios took home prizes in key Awards categories at the annual CIA’s, which are run by industry leading title Television Business International (TBI).

The CIAs, which this year coincide with Informa Tech’s Media and Entertainment Leaders Summit, taking place tomorrow also at Church House Westminster, are a highly-coveted awards program that celebrate the best content and those behind it, as well as the wide-ranging achievements of the individuals who are transforming today’s streaming & TV industry around the world.

Special Award winners being honoured this year included Viaplay’s CEO Anders Jensen, Viaplay’s EVP and Chief Content Officer Filippa Wallestam, Creative Diversity Network’s CEO Deborah Williams and Banijay Rights’ VP of Digital Shaun Keeble.

The judges for this year’s CIA awards include Annika Allen, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at All3Media; Mikiko Nishiyama, EVP of International Business Development at Nippon TV; Sean Henry, VP, Content Strategy & Acquisitions, Kids EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery; Bea Hegedus, Executive Managing Director, Distribution at Vice Media Group; Datta Dave, Co-founder and Partner at Tulsea; Solange Attwood, EVP at Blue Ant International; Jeff Ford, Freelance Consultant; Paul Robinson, Managing Director at Kartoon Channel! Worldwide; David Ellender, CEO of studios at Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group; Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director Media and Entertainment at Omdia; Richard Middleton, Editor at TBI; Rose Hughes, VP of Sales for the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at Red Arrow Studios International; Jonathan Broughton, Head of Strategy at EBU; Siobhan Crawford, Co-Founder at Glow Media; Stuart Thomson, Editor at Digital TV Europe and Nathalie Lethbridge, Founder at Atonik Digital.

The winners of the CIA Awards are as follows:

Best Animated Kids Programme



Gutsy Animations for Moominvalley

Best Short-Form Series



YouTube Originals for In Space With Markiplier

Distribution Innovation



Amagi Corporation for Amagi CONNECT – an end-to-end content marketplace for FAST Platforms

Entertainment Format of the Year



Bandicoot for The Masked Singer

Best Live Action Kids Programme



YouTube Originals for The Workout Badges

Reality Show of the Year



Banijay Rights for Hunted

Best True Crime Series



Rise Films and Universal International Studios for Once Upon a Time in Londongrad

Best Documentary Series



Banijay Rights for Janet Jackson

The Sustainability & Innovation Award



YouTube Originals for Dear Earth

Rising Star Award



Shaun Keeble, VP of Digital, Banijay Rights

Kids Launch of the Year



Shaftesbury for Ruby and the Well

Best Documentary



YouTube Originals and The SpringHill Company for I Promise

Best Returning Drama Series



Banijay Rights for Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

The Representation and Inclusion Award



Keshet International for Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism

Outstanding Contribution to Content



Anders Jensen, CEO, Viaplay



Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, Viaplay

Competition Show of the Year



Bandicoot for The Masked Singer

Factual Entertainment Programme of the Year



YouTube Originals for Race Around Britain

Series Launch of the Year



BBC Studios Distribution for The 1% Club

Best Debut Drama Series



Cineflix Rights for Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Excellence in TV Award



Deborah Williams, Executive director, Creative Diversity Network

For more information on the Content Innovation Awards, please visit the official CIA website at https://tmt.knect365.com/content-innovation-awards/.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, Informa connects businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa is listed on London Stock Exchange and a member of FTSE 100, with over 10,000 colleagues working in more than 30 countries. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

Contacts

Talia Rotenberg



fortyseven communications



gdcpress@fortyseven.com