<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire TelevisaUnivision to Participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
Business Wire

TelevisaUnivision to Participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TelevisaUnivision today announced that Wade Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on May 17th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast and replay of the session will be available at investors.televisaunivision.com.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMas, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavision, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The Company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 39 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Betsy Frank | bmillerfrank@televisaunivision.com

Media Relations: Alyssa Bernstein | abernstein@televisaunivision.com

Articoli correlati

Crane Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crane Company ("Crane," NYSE: CR) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and...
Continua a leggere

FalconStor Software Announces First Quarter of 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expanding Hybrid Cloud Momentum Fuels ARR Growth Generated 11% year-over-year increase in total GAAP revenue Generated 81% increase in total hybrid...
Continua a leggere

Salesforce Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
Results to be released on May 31, 2023, after market closeSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Crane Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year Guidance

Business Wire